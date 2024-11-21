Technip Energies Capital Markets Day 2024

A strong growth path to 2028 and beyond with value creation designed to last

Paris, Thursday, November 21, 2024. Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the “Company”), a Technology and Engineering powerhouse leading in energy and decarbonization infrastructure development, will host a Capital Markets Day (CMD) at 1pm GMT to update on the Company’s strategy and business outlook. The CMD will take place in-person for investors and financial analysts in London, with the plenary presentations webcast here.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, stated:

“Technip Energies (T.EN) is a company in motion. We have delivered strong financial performance since creating the company in 2021, and the strategic choices we have made position us to play a more prominent role in our markets, leveraging our leadership and differentiation to fuel more growth and capture more value. Today, T.EN is part of the solution as we are key to securing access to sustainable energy through our proven operating model, our technologies and unparalleled scale-up capabilities. In addition to a strong long-term growth outlook for our core business, we are diversifying and broadening our portfolio of solutions and customers, establishing our leadership in new markets. As such, T.EN is set to thrive in any energy transition scenario. With our substantial commercial pipeline of more than €75bn, our complementary business segments are primed to transform this expanding market opportunity into revenue growth with enhanced profitability through 2028 and beyond. Moreover, our balance sheet strength, with over €1 billion of available firepower, and highly cash generative business model support future dividend growth and enable us to deploy capital selectively to drive further value creation. Through continuous innovation, smart engineering and excellence in execution, T.EN is set to win the affordability battle, bridging prosperity and sustainability for a world designed to last.”

Financial guidance and medium-term framework

Based on its current outlook, and assuming no major changes to the macro-economic and geopolitical environment, T.EN announces the following financial guidance and medium-term framework:

Financial guidance by segment for 2025

Project Delivery revenue: €5.0 – 5.4bn, EBITDA margin: ~8%

Technology, Products & Services (TPS): revenue €2.0 – 2.2bn, EBITDA margin: ~13.5%

Corporate costs: €50 – 60m





Financial framework for 2028

Project Delivery revenue: >€6.0bn, EBITDA margin: ~8.5%

TPS revenue: >€2.6bn, EBITDA margin: ~14.5%

Corporate costs: ~€60m





Free cash flow* outlook

Free cash flow conversion from EBITDA expected at 70% – 85%, excluding working capital

2024 – 2028 cumulative free cash flow of €2.2 – 2.6bn

Key factors supporting T.EN’s financial guidance, framework and outlook

Strong market growth and business diversification

Energy (e.g. LNG) and energy derivatives (e.g. ethylene) markets will continue to grow at long-term historical rates (i.e. GDP+) through to 2040 supported by structural megatrends – rising population, urbanization and economic growth – and the need to bridge economic prosperity and sustainability. At the same time, decarbonization (e.g. carbon capture, clean hydrogen, sustainable fuels) and circularity markets will mature, scale and accelerate with strong double digit compound annual growth through to 2040. T.EN’s core competences in process engineering, technology integration and scale-up, and project execution are also attracting new customer profiles beyond the traditional energy domain, notably in hard-to-abate sectors including power, aviation, and cement. In aggregate, T.EN’s addressable market is inexorably expanding in the near-to-medium term and accelerating in the long-term.

Attractive commercial opportunity set

T.EN’s commercial pipeline of more than €75 billion through to the end of 2026 is well balanced by market and geography and further supports business expansion and diversification. About two thirds of the pipeline is within established energy and energy derivatives markets, with one-third dedicated to decarbonization markets. The opportunity set for decarbonization has grown substantially since 2021, and while these markets are maturing at different paces and in different geographies, it is significant that T.EN now has a €20 billion-plus pipeline across carbon capture, blue molecules, green molecules, and sustainable aviation fuel – with each market representing multi-billion-euro opportunities. As a decarbonization leader, T.EN brings the flexibility and selectivity to capitalize on the richness of this pipeline and thrive in these markets.

Complementary growth engines power 2028 financial framework: uncapping Project Delivery, sustaining TPS momentum

Project Delivery: this segment provides an extremely robust baseload of activity and cash flows derived from a de-risked and dynamic portfolio. Today, T.EN uncaps the growth opportunity with a 2028 Project Delivery revenue target of more than €6 billion, delivering controlled growth in an expanding market while staying true to its selectivity principles and discipline. The quality of T.EN’s backlog and opportunity set combined with its strong execution and efficiency gains support further expansion of its best-in-class EBITDA margin to ~8.5%.

TPS: for its short-cycle, margin-accretive segment, T.EN is strengthening its capabilities, upskilling and growing its workforce, and innovating to expand its technology and product offerings. TPS revenue of more than €2.6bn in 2028 will have an accretive mix drawing on higher Technology & Product content, driving EBITDA margins to ~14.5%.

Capital allocation

The strength of the Company’s balance sheet, with more than €1 billion of available firepower (adjusted for project-associated cash), coupled with sustainable free cash flow generation, underpins T.EN’s commitment to a disciplined and effective capital allocation that prioritizes shareholder returns and accretive investments while maintaining its investment grade balance sheet.

The Company’s priorities are:

1) Dividends: to payout a minimum range of 25% – 35% of free cash flow, excluding working capital, with growth aligned to its earnings trajectory; and

2) Value accretive investments: to allocate free cash flow to enhance differentiation and capture more value through TPS-focused M&A and investment in adjacent business models. For example, Reju – a Technip Energies company focused on materials regeneration – has the potential to generate annual revenue of €2 billion-plus within 10 years.

Subject to investment opportunities and market conditions, supplemental shareholder returns will be considered, including share buybacks.

* Free cash flow is stated excluding working capital and post IFRS 16 lease repayment.

