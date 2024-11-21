Theta Capital announces Legends4Legends raised $160K for charity

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Capital, the largest European investor in blockchain venture capital, has announced that its Legends4Legends 2024 charity conference has raised over $160,000 for the Alternatives4Children (‘A4C’) charity. Legends4Legends has grown to become Europe’s premier investor event on the transformative power of blockchain technology.

A4C is an independent charitable foundation established in 2011 in The Netherlands with the aim of involving professionals from the investment industry in support of education for children in developing countries. Marc de Kloe, founder of Alternatives4 Children and partner, Theta Capital, said, “We are delighted that this year’s event not only showcased the latest cutting-edge thinking about investing in blockchain technology, but also helped to raise money for a very worthy cause.”

This year’s conference theme was: “Unlocking the True Internet Economy”. An important topic for the event was the growing list of usecases and how the tech is at a tipping point now that problems like scalability are largely solved. Speakers included leading blockchain technology founders and VCs and senior figures such as former CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo, whose comments can be viewed here.

Ruud Smets, CIO, Theta Capital, said, “The U.S. election result is a highly positive catalyst for the industry as it marks a decisive shift from previous regulatory obstacles that have hindered blockchain adoption and innovation in the U.S. With the incoming, pro-blockchain administration, we anticipate a multi-year bull market for blockchain assets and accelerated technology adoption. Early price action in liquid markets is already reflecting this. For investors that are on the sidelines, I believe the time to take action is now.”

Other themes explored during the event included the growing intersection of blockchain and AI, how blockchain can help tackle climate change, mainstream adoption of blockchain technology, investment trends and how to capture blockchain’s generational investment opportunity, and what to expect in 2025 and beyond. A full report summarizing the event will be published by Theta Capital.

Theta Capital manages over $1bn in blockchain venture capital through its Theta Blockchain Ventures funds of funds program. By partnering with top-tier specialized VC firms, Theta has supported many leading companies and protocols from their earliest stages.

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Theta Capital works with over 45 deeply specialized VC partners leading to more than 1,000 venture style investments in the technology. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.

For further information, please visit:

http://www.thetacapital.com/

Contact:

ir@thetacapital.com

About Alternatives4Children

Alternatives4Children (A4C) is an independent charitable foundation established in 2021 in the Netherlands with the aim to involve professionals from the (Alternative) Financial industry and the conviction that, together, we can make a difference for children in need. Since 2020 we also have a UK registered Chapter and are open to expand in other countries.

For further information please visit:

www.alternatives4children.com

www.legends4legends.org

