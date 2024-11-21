North West Legislature meets with Arts and Culture and Mmabana Foundation Over 2024/25 performance reports and annual perfomance plans, 21 Nov
The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Education, Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation chaired by Hon. Priscilla Williams will hold virtual oversight meeting with the Department of Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation and Mmabana Arts, Culture and Sports Foundation over the 2024/25 Second Quarter Performance Reports and First Draft 2025/26 Annual Performance Plans.
The meeting is scheduled as follows:
Date : Thursday, 21 November 2024
Time : 15h00
Venue : Virtual Meeting
Members of the Media who would like to attend the meetings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
