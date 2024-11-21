Lab Grown Diamonds Market Update 2024 : Projected to Exhibit USD 59.2 Billion Revenue by 2032, Claims AMR

By application, the fashion industry held the major share of the Lab Grown Diamonds market in 2022.

The lab grown diamonds market was valued at $24.0 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $59.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Lab Grown Diamonds Market By Manufacturing Method (HPHT and CVD), Size (Below 2 Carat, 2-4 Carat, and Above 4 Carat), Nature (Colorless and Colored), and Application (Fashion and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.”. According to the report, the global lab grown diamonds market was valued at $24.0 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $59.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13694 Prime determinants of growthThe most used method for making lab grown diamonds is the chemical vapor disposition method, also known as the CVD method, which was invented in the 1980s. This method has become increasingly popular due to the lower costs of production and reduction in space required to house such machines. The high-pressure high temperature or HPHT method, which was invented in the 1950s is still used to produce lab grown diamonds, however, is now being slowly overtaken by chemical vapor deposition (CVD). These methods of diamond production are much more environment-friendly compared to mining of natural diamonds. In addition, companies are using renewable sources of energy for diamond manufacturing, further resulting in decreased carbon footprint. This transformation is expected to resonate with environment-conscious millennials and Generation Z.DriversIncrease In Use Of Lab Grown Diamonds In Fashion JewelryOpportunitiesTechnological Advancements And Government Initiatives Growth In Number Of Industrial Applications Of Diamonds Availability Of Lab Grown Diamonds As A Cost-Effective Alternative Sustainable Methods For Lab Grown Diamonds Production Make Them More Attractive For CustomersRestraintsIncrease In Customization Of Stones And Jewelry Improvements In Diamond Production TechnologiesThe CVD segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy manufacturing method, the CVD segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global lab grown diamond market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The diamonds made using these techniques are the purest form of diamonds, which is very rare for naturally mined diamonds. This helps to differentiate between natural and CVD. However, the HPHT segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032. This creates diamonds that are identical to naturally mined diamonds and are pure carbon diamonds.The below 2 carats segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy size, the below 2 carats segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global lab grown diamond market revenue and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Most of the lab grown diamonds that are available in the market for jewelry production and industrial tools production are below 2 carats. 1 to 2 carat diamonds are highly popular for making engagement and wedding rings and are expected to gain popularity in the future.The colorless segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy nature, the colorless segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global lab grown diamond market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Colorless lab grown diamonds are highly popular for making jewelry such as engagement rings and wedding rings. They are also widely used for the production of jewelry pieces such as necklaces, bracelets, nose pins, and pendants. However, the colored segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032. These diamonds are becoming increasingly popular due to their use in the creation of fashion jewelry pieces and the novelty associated with a diamond that is colored, which propels the market growth.The fashion segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy application, the fashion segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global lab grown diamond market revenue and is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Collaborations between jewelry and lab grown diamond companies are leading to the creation of exclusive pieces of jewelry and accessories that are endorsed in fashion events, which leads to rise in the purchase of such fashion items, which boosts the sales of lab grown diamonds in the fashion industry.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the lab grown diamond market revenue. Despite companies in the U.S. making lab grown diamonds, millions of carats of lab grown diamonds are imported in the U.S. every year. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific is one of the largest producers of lab grown diamonds around the globe. China is the top country in terms of lab grown diamond production and export, while India is set to become a major hub of lab grown diamonds across the globe.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13694 Leading Market Players: -WD Lab Grown DiamondsMittal DiamondsABD DiamondsDe Beers GroupDiam ConceptDiamond Foundry Inc.Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., LtdNew Diamond Technology LLCElement Six UK LtdBhanderi Prime Lab Grown CVD Diamonds.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/handheld-fans-market-A17759 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-rehabilitation-products-market-A16857

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.