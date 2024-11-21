Curio Safari Augmented Reality 'Edu-Toy' Surpasses 100% Funding on Kickstarter

Children Playing Collage Product Image AR Animals

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlayCurio Co., Ltd. has launched ‘Curio Safari,’ an innovative educational toy or “edu-toy” made for children ages 4 and up. Using augmented reality (AR), ‘Curio Safari’ allows young users to encounter lifelike animals that display vivid movements and realistic sounds, offering a hands-on experience with the animal kingdom.

The product includes 96 flashcards across 6 categories, accompanied by a free app that uses AR technology to animate the animals on each card. Through three interactive play modes, children can unlock AR animals to view and engage with. The app’s patented feature also presents animals in their relative sizes, offering an accurate visual scale to help children understand animal proportions in an engaging, educational manner.

Unlike alternatives on the market, ‘Curio Safari’ provides a hassle-free, “download and play” experience. With a free app and no in-app purchases or hidden fees, parents can rest easy knowing children won’t encounter unexpected costs or accidental purchases. The app features simple onboarding with no sign-up or login required, allowing kids to jump right in. Its intuitive interface makes navigation easy, creating a distraction-free, enjoyable learning environment for young users. With no device limit, ‘Curio Safari’ is ideal for siblings, classrooms, and group settings.

The flashcards are designed in English for global accessibility, while the app itself supports eight languages, making it easy for users from various linguistic backgrounds to enjoy the content. Each card is crafted with rounded edges to prevent cuts and injuries, ensuring safe handling for little hands. The cards are also flexible and double-coated for durability, offering a long-lasting, child-friendly experience.

Curio Safari is certified for safety and quality, meeting Conformité Européenne (CE), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and Korea Certification (KC) standards, ensuring that parents can trust the product to provide a safe and reliable learning experience for their children.

CEO Sang-jun Lee, along with the dedicated team at PlayCurio, have spent the past few years meticulously developing the Curio Safari flashcards and companion application. Reflecting on this journey, Lee shares, “Developing Curio Safari has been an incredible journey for us. We are constantly looking for new ways to foster curiosity, learning, and fun for children around the world.”

For a limited time of 30 days on Kickstarter, the Curio Safari animal-themed flashcards, along with the free companion app featuring AR technology, are available for pre-order at 30% off the retail price. The campaign has already raised over $3,000 within ## hours of launching. To learn more, visit the Curio Safari Kickstarter page HERE. For inquiries, contact the PlayCurio team at contact@play-curio.com.

