China (Chengdu) – Nordic Technology Innovation Cooperation Communication Meeting Successfull

CHINA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I. Talents from Chengdu, Europe Gathering for Innovation and Development

“The Chengdu-Europe Industrial Dialogue: China (Chengdu) – Nordic Technology Innovation Cooperation communication Meeting” was successfully held on November 18 at Hall 1 of the Chengdu Science and Innovation Eco-Island. The event was jointly hosted by the Foreign Affairs Office of Chengdu Municipal People’s Government and the Sichuan Tianfu New Area Administration Committee, and organized by the Sichuan Tianfu New Area Bureau of International Cooperation and the Tianfu International Technology Transfer Center.

Participants, including representatives from embassies, universities, research institutions, and enterprises and associations in technology and innovation from Iceland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, gathered for the event. Through activities such as industry promotion, enterprise roadshows, and one-on-one matchmaking sessions, participants focused on key areas including artificial intelligence, new energy, medical devices, and agricultural technology, engaging in in-depth discussions to align their needs with innovation platforms, research institutions, and tech enterprises in Tianfu New Area. This process aimed to deepen Chengdu-Europe collaboration in technology innovation while promoting international exchanges. The event also serves as a significant step in advancing Chengdu Science City’s role as the core area for Chengdu’s international scientific and technological cooperation.

II. On-Site Visits to Experience the Charm of Tianfu

Prior to the meeting, foreign guests visited key sites including the Sichuan Tianfu New Area Planning Exhibition Hall and the Tsinghua Sichuan Energy Internet Research Institute. These visits provided a detailed understanding of Tianfu New Area’s achievements in park city construction, technological development, industrial foundation, and business environment.

Jorg Rehder, a representative of Denmark’s energy technology company TEGnology, shared his impressions, stating that Tianfu New Area’s progress in green, low-carbon, clean energy, and eco-environmental technology innovation is remarkable. TEGnology has always been committed to energy internet technology innovation, with advanced experience in energy storage, conversion, and utilization. “We see broad prospects and significant opportunities for collaboration and hope to leverage this platform to find synergies and realize substantial cooperation.”

III. Exchanges and Dialogues Deepening Chengdu-Europe Cooperation

During the meeting, the Chengdu Foreign Affairs Office outlined the city’s strategic plans and vision for technological innovation and industrial development. It emphasized that the Chengdu-Europe Industrial Dialogue is a crucial platform for Chengdu’s exchanges and cooperation with Europe, warmly inviting technology innovation institutions and enterprises from the five Nordic countries to engage with Chengdu. The Sichuan Tianfu New Area Bureau of International Cooperation delivered a presentation on the region’s investment environment, expressing its commitment to using this event as an opportunity to build a robust platform for collaboration between Chengdu and Nordic technology enterprises, fostering mutual growth and progress.

IV. Enterprise Roadshows Showcasing Innovation Achievements

The exchange meeting featured remarkable roadshows by Nordic universities and enterprises, including Finland’s Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, Konfidence Biotechnology, Denmark’s TEGnology, and Norway’s TOMRA Group. These presentations highlighted the latest advancements in energy, environmental protection, and artificial intelligence.

Xu Li, General Manager of Konfidence Biotechnology, expressed her admiration for Chengdu, calling it an open, vibrant, and livable city. “Sichuan is a major agricultural province in China. We hope to explore the region’s biodegradable industry in-depth, establish upstream and downstream supply chains, and set up our company in Chengdu to contribute to the development of the local circular economy,” she said.

To ensure precise demand alignment and resource connection, the event pre-released participation information and cooperation needs. This enabled 15 Nordic institutions, associations, and enterprises – including Sweden’s Smart Eye Technology–to conduct multiple rounds of one-on-one discussions with over 80 representatives from research institutions, innovation platforms, and technology enterprises such as Tianfu Yongxing Laboratory, Tsinghua Sichuan Energy Internet Research Institute, and Dongfang Electric Corporation Research Institute. These discussions explored opportunities for technological collaboration and innovation commercialization.

V. Potential Collaborations to Empower Industrial Upgrading

The matchmaking sessions resulted in over 40 potential cooperation agreements. For example, the Tsinghua Sichuan Energy Internet Research Institute and Denmark’s TEGnology reached a preliminary agreement to jointly develop technologies for the photovoltaic energy industry. Chengdu Yibang Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. engaged in in-depth discussions with the Swedish Health and Welfare Association on projects related to AI medical technology and cardiovascular treatment. Additionally, Sichuan Huati Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. and Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences initiated plans for joint R&D and applications in AR/VR technology.

VI. Building Platforms and Writing New Chapters of Collaboration

Since its inception in 2021, the Chengdu-Europe Industrial Dialogue has consistently served as a bridge for Chengdu’s exchanges with Europe, aligning industrial resources with development needs. This meeting was not only a celebration of Chengdu-Nordic technological cooperation but also a testament to leveraging foreign affairs resources to empower industrial development in Sichuan Tianfu New Area.

By relying on the technological resources of Chengdu Science City, Tianfu New Area has actively established an international technology exchange platform, attracting Nordic technological innovation resources and driving high-quality development in both Tianfu New Area and Chengdu.

A representative from the Sichuan Tianfu New Area Bureau of International Cooperation said that Tianfu New Area will continue to prioritize innovation-driven, high-quality development, promote global scientific collaboration, and strengthen key industries such as artificial intelligence, aerospace, and the low-altitude economy. The New Area will also deepen its exchanges with Nordic countries and other international partners to create new opportunities for technological innovation and cooperative development.

Looking ahead, the Chengdu-Europe Industrial Dialogue will continue to serve as a platform for industrial collaboration, fostering partnerships between Chengdu and European enterprises to create a bright future for technological innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.