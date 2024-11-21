PHILIPPINES, November 21 - Press Release

November 21, 2024 Gatchalian calls for creation of LGU-run elderly homes; pushes tougher laws vs senior abuse Senator Win Gatchalian has called for the creation of local government-managed elderly homes amid a growing number of abandoned senior citizens in the country and the criminalization of abuse committed against senior citizens. "Please look into the possibility of LGU-managed homes for the aged because we have noticed the rising instances of abandoned elderlies," Gatchalian asked the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) whose proposed budget for 2025 was recently taken up by the Senate. "Dumadami ang abandoned senior citizens at nakakalungkot na nakikita natin sila sa kalsada," the senator noted. In the case of Valenzuela, where the senator hails from, the situation was alarming, prompting the local government unit to establish its own home for the elderly, named Bahay Kanlungan. Gatchalian has already filed Senate Bill 950 or Homes for Abandoned Seniors Act, which seeks for the creation of nursing homes for the elderly to be operated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in coordination with LGUs concerned. Under the proposed measure, LGUs will be tasked to build these nursing homes. The senator also called for support for Senate Bill 816 which criminalizes abuse against the elderly amid a growing number of reports regarding senior citizens being abused, exploited, and neglected. "I urge the commission to champion and help push the bill. Kailangan nating tulungan ang ating mga kababayan na matatanda na napapabayaan ng kanilang mga pamilya," he said. Studies have shown that elderly people who suffer abuse choose to keep it to themselves and prefer to suffer in silence, he pointed out. In a case study presented by the University of the Philippines-National College of Public Administration and Governance, children of the elders rank highest in number in terms of perpetrating the abuse, followed by spouses and then grandchildren. Gatchalian also co-authored a measure that expanded the coverage of the Centenarian Act and allowed the distribution of cash gift much earlier to citizens aged 80, 90 and 100 years old. Panawagan ni Gatchalian: Magtatag ng 'home for the aged' sa mga LGU Ipinanawagan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagtatatag ng mga tahanan para sa mga matatanda o 'home for the aged' na pamamahalaan ng mga lokal na pamahalaan kasabay ng dumaraming inaabandonang senior citizens sa bansa. Isinusulong din niya ang kriminalisasyon ng pang-aabuso sa mga nakatatanda. "Tignan natin ang posibilidad na magkaroon ng LGU-managed homes for the aged dahil napansin natin ang pagtaas ng mga kaso ng mga inabandonang matatanda," pahayag ni Gatchalian sa National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC). Kamakailan lamang ay dininig sa Senado ang panukalang pondo ng ahensya para sa 2025. "Dumadami ang abandoned senior citizens at nakakalungkot na nakikita natin sila sa kalsada," sabi ni Gatchalian. Sa kaso ng Valenzuela, kung saan nagmula ang senador, nakakabahala ang sitwasyon na nag-udyok sa local government unit na magtayo ng sariling tahanan para sa mga matatanda na pinangalanang Bahay Kanlungan. Matatandaang naghain si Gatchalian ng Homes for Abandoned Seniors Act (Senate Bill 950) na naglalayong magtatag ng mga nursing home para sa mga matatanda na patatakbuhin ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga kinauukulang LGU. Sa ilalim ng panukala, ang mga LGU ang inaasahang magtatayo ng mga nasabing pasilidad. Nanawagan din ang senador na suportahan ang Senate Bill 816 na naglalayong gawing krimen ang pang-aabuso sa mga matatanda, kasabay ng pagtaas ng mga ulat ng pang-aabuso, pagsasamantala, at pagpapabaya sa mga senior citizens. "Hinihimok ko ang komisyon na suportahan at itaguyod ang panukalang batas. Kailangan nating tulungan ang ating mga kababayang matatanda na napapabayaan ng kanilang mga pamilya," ani Gatchalian. Ipinakita ng mga pag-aaral na ang mga matatandang dumaranas ng pang-aabuso ay pinipiling manahimik na lang at tiisin ang kanilang sitwasyon. Sa isang case study na iniulat ng University of the Philippines-National College of Public Administration and Governance, nangunguna ang mga anak ng matatanda bilang pangunahing gumagawa ng pang-aabuso, na sinusundan ng asawa at apo. Si Gatchalian ay isa sa mga co-author ng naturang panukalang batas na pinalawak ang saklaw ng Centenarian Act upang payagan ang mas maagang pamamahagi ng cash gift sa mga mamamayan na may edad 80, 90 at 100 taong gulang.

