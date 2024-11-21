Global Sign Market Set For 6.0% Growth, Reaching $170.1 Billion By 2028

Sign Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The sign market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $170.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

The sign market has experienced significant growth in recent years, increasing from $126.28 billion in 2023 to $134.71 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.7%. This growth is driven by urbanization, retail expansion, tourism, the hospitality sector, and infrastructure development in transportation and events.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Sign Market and Its Growth Rate?

The sign market is expected to experience strong growth, reaching $170.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0%. This growth can be attributed to initiatives for smart cities, environmental sustainability, customization trends, online presence, health and safety signage, and global events. Key trends include the rise of digital signage, LED technology, AR in signage, and interactive touchscreen signs.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Sign Market?

The growth of the sign market is anticipated to be driven by increasing economic growth. Economic growth refers to the consistent rise in a nation's production of goods and services, typically indicated by a rise in its GDP over time. As the economy improves, businesses tend to invest more in signage for branding, advertising, and expansion.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Sign Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Print Sauce LLC, Sabre Digital Creative Inc., Planar Systems Inc., Brady Corporation, Canva Group Ltd., Daktronics Inc., Accel Group Inc., Okamura Corporation, Prairie State Products Inc., Identity Holdings Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Sign Market?

Major companies in the market are focusing on innovative out-of-home advertising solutions to maintain a competitive advantage. A 3D out-of-home billboard creates visually immersive experiences by using three-dimensional displays in outdoor areas, attracting the attention of passersby.

What Are the Segments of the Global Sign Market?

1) By Type: Traditional Billboards And Signs, Digital Billboards And Signs, Other Sign

2) By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

3) By End-user Vertical: BFSI, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Other End-user Verticals

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Sign Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the sign market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in this market. The regions covered in the sign report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Sign Market Defined?

A sign is a piece of material, such as paper or wood, that contains text or images to convey information, instructions, or warnings. These signs often feature a blend of textured canvas and wood grain. The sign manufacturing industry includes establishments that produce a variety of signs and related displays, excluding those made from printed paper and paperboard.

The Sign Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Sign Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Sign Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into sign market size, sign market drivers and trends, sign global market major players, sign competitors' revenues, sign global market positioning, and sign market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

