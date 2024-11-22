Organic Berries Global Market Report 2024: An In-Depth Analysis of Market Trends, Size, and Forecast

Organic Berries Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The organic berries market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.” — The Business Research Company

What is the projected growth rate and market size of the Organic Berries Market?

The organic berries market has seen considerable growth in recent times. It is forecasted to escalate from $2.36 billion in 2023 to $2.51 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. This growth during the historic period can be linked to the increasing popularity of organic food products, rising demand for clean label products, heightened awareness about the health benefits of organic fruits, the surge of health consciousness, and government support for organic farming.

The organic berries market size is anticipated to continue its significant growth in the future. It is projected to reach $3.23 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing consumer

awareness campaigns, surging interest in superfoods, a rise in community-supported agriculture, and the increasing influence of social media.

What key factors are driving the growth of the Organic Berries Market?

The change in dietary preferences is a significant factor that is expected to drive the growth of the organic berries market going forward. Dietary preferences refer to individuals' specific food choices that are motivated by health, ethical beliefs, cultural traditions, and personal tastes. The increasing change in dietary preferences is driven by a growing awareness of health issues and rising concerns about environmental sustainability. This is leading more individuals to adopt plant-based diets and prioritize organic food choices.

Organic berries are beneficial for dietary preferences as they offer a nutritious, low-calorie option that is rich in vitamins and antioxidants. This aligns well with the values of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. For instance, in October 2023, according to a survey of 3,192 adults conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition, around 74% of U.S. adults were using dietary supplements - hence, contributing to the organic berries market's growth.

What are the emerging trends in the Organic Berries market?

One of the emerging trends in the organic berries market is the focus of major companies on innovative product offerings, like regenerative organic blueberries, to enhance sustainability and meet the growing demand for eco-friendly and nutritious options. For example, in May 2024, AC Foods, an agriculture company, launched a new line of regenerative organic certified blueberries.

How is the Organic Berries market segmented?

The organic berries market is segmented into:

1 By Type: Strawberries, Raspberries, Cranberries, Gooseberries, Blueberries, Other Types

2 By Processing Type: Processed, Fresh

3 By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, House Hold

