Global Water-Based Adhesives Market To Reach $69.61 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 10.7%

Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The water-based adhesives market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $69.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.

The water-based adhesives market has expanded rapidly, projected to grow from $41.61 billion in 2023 to $46.32 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This recent growth is driven by reduced health risks, increased demand in the packaging industry, growth in woodworking and furniture production, and rising consumer preference for sustainable products.

How Big Is the Global Water-Based Adhesives Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The water-based adhesives market is set for rapid expansion, projected to reach $69.61 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth is driven by sustainable initiatives, increasing demand in construction, the expansion of flexible packaging, and growth in the automotive sector. Key trends in the forecast period include the rise of bio-based water-based adhesives, advancements in high-performance formulations, integration of nanotechnology, and innovations in packaging.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Water-Based Adhesives Market?

The growth of the adhesives market is supported by the stable economic outlook in both developed and developing countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global real GDP is projected to grow by 3.7% between 2019 and 2020 and by 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. The anticipated recovery in commodity prices, following a significant decline in the past, is also expected to contribute to market growth. Developed economies are forecasted to experience steady growth during this period, while emerging markets are likely to grow at a slightly faster pace compared to their developed counterparts.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Water-Based Adhesives Market Share?

Key players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema Inc., Sika AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., DIC Corporation, 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ashland Inc., Mapei SPA, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Franklin International Inc., Huber Group, Alfa International Corporation, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bayer Material Science, Lord Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Water-Based Adhesives Market Size?

Numerous adhesive companies are embracing IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to link equipment and smart devices, enabling them to gain real-time insights and identify inefficiencies in the manufacturing process. The collected data is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior management to enhance quality and optimize production levels.

How Is the Global Water-Based Adhesives Market Segmented?

1) By Type of Resin: Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion, Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex, Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

2) By Product Type: Vinyl Acetate Adhesives, Starch/Dextrin Adhesives, Rubber Latex Adhesives, Protein/Casein Adhesives, Other Product Types

3) By Application: Tapes & Labels, Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction: Automotive & Transportation, Other Applications (consumer & DIY, leather & footwear, sports & leisure, and assembly)

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Water-Based Adhesives Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the water-based adhesives market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market share. The regions covered in the water-based adhesives report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Water-Based Adhesives Market?

Water-based adhesives are made from natural or soluble synthetic polymers and are available as solutions or dry powders. These adhesives combine water, polymers, and additives, making them suitable for bonding both porous and non-porous surfaces.

The Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Water-Based Adhesives Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into water-based adhesives market size, water-based adhesives market drivers and trends, water-based adhesives global market major players, water-based adhesives competitors' revenues, water-based adhesives global market positioning, and water-based adhesives market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

