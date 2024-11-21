South Australian VFX firm and security technology leader win big at Australian Export Awards

Release date: 21/11/24

South Australia’s Rising Sun Pictures has been crowned Exporter of the Year at the Australian Export Awards, also taking home the Creative Industries award, while local software company Fivecast has been recognised as the best exporter of Advanced Technologies.

The two companies were among 12 South Australian companies nominated across 13 categories for the 62nd Australian Export Awards, which took place at Parliament House in Canberra last night.

Rising Sun Pictures (RSP) has produced visual effects for global successes including the Warner Bros. Harry Potter series, Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity, Marvel’s X-Men series, and HBO’s Game of Thrones, all from its Adelaide studio.

Recent work for RSP includes Deadpool & Wolverine, The Fall Guy, and the latest Indiana Jones movie.

RSP was named the South Australian Creative Industries Exporter of the Year at the South Australian Premier’s Business and Export Awards held last month.

Fivecast won the Advanced Technologies Exporter of the Year following their win as South Australia’s Exporter of the Year at the South Australian Premier’s Business and Export Awards, as well as winning the Advanced Technologies category in the South Australian awards.

Fivecast was established in 2017 and has offices in South Australia, ACT, the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is a global provider of open-source intelligence solutions, delivering targeted data collection and AI-enabled risk analytics – developed to specifically meet the ongoing challenges facing the intelligence community.

Other companies that were nominated for national awards, after winning their South Australian categories, included:

Agribusiness, Food and Beverages: The Yoghurt Shop

e-Commerce: SKDA Moto Creative

Emerging Exporter: MaxM Skate

International Education and Training: Flinders University

International Health: Avance Clinical Pty Ltd

Manufacturing and Advanced Materials: REDARC Electronics

Professional Services: RDI Partners

Regional Exporter: Balco Australia Pty Ltd

Resources and Energy: Green Gold Energy

Small Business: Wilco Technologies Pty Ltd

Latest ABS figures show South Australian companies have exported $17.6 billion worth of goods in the year to September 2024.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

To see a South Australian company taking out top gong at national export awards is testament to the innovation and perseverance that exists within our state’s corporate scene.

Congratulations to all the companies nominated who each won South Australian export awards for their truly remarkable work across a broad range of sectors.

Our Government is committed to continuing to deliver support to our local exporters who are being recognised not only at home, but across the country and across the globe.