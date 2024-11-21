Expanded Alert SA app to keep South Australians informed

Release date: 21/11/24

More emergency information and warnings are available through the expanded Alert SA app, helping to keep South Australians safe heading into summer.

The updated app – previously dedicated to bushfires – now includes alerts for severe weather, heatwaves, urban fires, floods and hazardous materials, bringing together the state’s emergency services agencies on a dedicated multi-hazard platform.

Users can access timely information about fire danger ratings, total fire bans, emergency services websites and vital ways to prepare for an emergency.

Up to 10 Watch Zones for areas of interest – where push notifications are received on incidents and warnings specific to that location – can also be created on the app.

Cross-border fire warnings feature for the first time, with notifications issued of fire warnings within 100 kilometres of neighbouring state and territory borders as part of the upgrade launched this week.

A new modern design, dedicated onboarding screen and support for large text and voiceover options further boosts accessibility and ensures the app is easier to use.

Extensive community consultation, including a YourSAy survey, as well as government and non-government agency feedback helped shape the improved app.

The Alert SA app is a State Government initiative and the only government-endorsed alerts and warnings app in South Australia.

Since 2019, the app has been downloaded more than 380,000 times and sent over 140 million notifications for more than 17,000 bushfire incidents – alerting communities of emergencies unfolding across SA and informing their response.

A summer campaign using online, print, radio and social media will be carried out to promote the changes and encourage the public to ‘Get A Heads Up From Danger’.

The latest version of Alert SA can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

Turning this app into a multi-hazard platform will give South Australians critical information during different emergencies to help them stay safe.

Expanded capabilities and improved user accessibility ensures the community is informed alongside other information sources and channels.

Attributable to SAFECOM Chief Executive Julia Waddington-Powell

We are pleased to launch the enhanced Alert SA mobile app. These improvements will empower the South Australian community with timely information during emergencies, covering a wider range of hazards. This will enable people to make informed decisions to stay safe.

SAFECOM is proud to have worked closely with the SA Country Fire Service, SA Metropolitan Fire Service, SA State Emergency Service and other key stakeholders to develop a mobile application that provides multi-hazard information.

Attributable to CFS Deputy Chief Officer Georgie Cornish

It is essential people don’t rely on just one source of information during an emergency and the Alert SA app offers an important additional way for you to receive timely updates about bushfires and other hazards, helping you to stay safe during an emergency.

I encourage all South Australians to download the Alert SA app now and set up Watch Zones to receive push notifications about incidents that occur in specific areas of concern.

Attributable to SES Chief Officer Chris Beattie

SES welcomes the inclusion of our warnings and incidents on the enhanced Alert SA app.

This is the first time SES warnings and incidents will be included on this app since its launch in December 2019, making it a single point of information for the public to keep up to date with the latest storm, flood and heatwave warnings and incidents, alongside CFS and MFS.

By including SES warnings and incidents, this provides us another channel to distribute critical information to the public to ensure their preparedness and safety ahead of, during and after emergencies.

While this app will provide a single source of information, the SES reminds the community not to rely on any one source of information during an emergency. Continue to monitor other channels, including the SES social media and website, news broadcasts on TV and radio, and more.