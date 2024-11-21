Diaphragm Valve Market Insights 2023-2032 | To Reach $541 million, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

Depending on type, the weir segment dominated the diaphragm valve market in 2022, and straightway segment it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime determinants of growthThe increasing adoption of diaphragm valve across industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, water treatment, and chemical processing drives the market growth. These valves offer effective control over flow while maintaining sterility, making them indispensable in such industries.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Diaphragm Valve Market by Product Type (Weir and Straightway), Material (Cast Iron, Steel, Alloy-based, and Others), and End User (Oil & Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Food & Beverage, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the diaphragm valve market was valued at $312,434.6 thousand in 2022, and is projected to reach $541,044.7 thousand by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15145 The weir segment dominated the market in 2022, and the straightway segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By product type, the market is categorized into weir and straightway. The weir segment accounted for a higher market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the market revenue. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging markets create new opportunities for valve manufacturers. Diaphragm valves are preferred for their versatility, adaptability to diverse applications, and compatibility with different fluid types, thus driving their adoption in emerging economies.The steel segment dominated the market in 2022, and alloy-based segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.Depending on material, the diaphragm valve market is categorized into cast iron, steel, alloy-based, and others. The steel segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the market revenue. In industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, maintaining hygiene and sterility is paramount. Diaphragm valves, with their smooth, crevice-free design, and ability to be cleaned and sterilized easily, are essential for ensuring product quality and safety, thereby fueling their growth.The oil & power segment dominated the market in 2022. The food & beverage segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By end user, the diaphragm valve market is divided into oil & power, water & wastewater, chemical, food & beverage, and others. The oil & power segment accounted for more than one-third market share in terms of revenue in 2022. Increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and the need for eco-friendly processes drive the demand for valves that minimize emissions, waste, and energy consumption. Diaphragm valves, with their ability to provide tight shut-off, prevent leaks, and reduce fugitive emissions, align with these environmental objectives, contributing to their growth.Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15145 The Asia-Pacific dominates the market share in terms of revenue in 2022The diaphragm valve market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. In 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. China holds the maximum share in the diaphragm valve industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Industries in APAC continually seek to improve process efficiency, reduce downtime, and minimize maintenance requirements. Diaphragm valves, with their simple design, low maintenance needs, and ability to handle a wide range of fluids, contribute to enhancing process efficiency and reducing operational costs.Top Players:Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in diaphragm valve market that have been provided in the report include Metso Corporation, Mival S.p.A, Bray International Inc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Arita Valves Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Velan Inc., Flowserve Corporation, SchuF GmbH, Nihon Kogyo Co., Ltd., and Samson AG. Major strategies such as contracts, partnerships, expansion, and other strategies of players operating in the market are tracked and monitored.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:This study comprises analytical depiction of the global diaphragm valve market trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.The overall global diaphragm valve market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.The current global diaphragm valve market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2032 to benchmark the financial competency.Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the diaphragm valve market.Request For Customization with This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A15145 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 