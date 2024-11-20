How CBO Projects the Long-Term Costs of the Department of Defense’s Future Years Defense Program

In most years, the Department of Defense (DoD) produces a five-year plan, called the Future Years Defense Program (FYDP), that is associated with the budget it submits to the Congress. Because decisions made in the near term can affect the defense budget in the longer term, the Congressional Budget Office has projected DoD’s costs for the 10 to 15 years beyond the FYDP period for each of DoD’s FYDPs since 2003. CBO regularly reports those projections in its Long-Term Implications of the Future Years Defense Program. In this report, CBO describes some of the methods it currently uses to make those projections.

CBO’s projections of DoD’s costs can generally be separated into analysis focusing on two types of activities.

These activities are funded by appropriations for military personnel and for operation and maintenance (O&M), which CBO combines into an operation and support (O&S) category, and the appropriations for military construction and family housing, which CBO combines into an infrastructure category. Activities that can have a higher degree of flexibility in their program content and therefore exhibit greater annual variability. These activities are funded by appropriations for research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) and procurement, which CBO combines into an acquisition category.

CBO’s Long-Term Implications of the Future Years Defense Program reports include two projections of DoD’s long-term costs.