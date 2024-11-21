Cross Keys Capital Welcomes New Senior Medical Advisor, Dr. Jeffrey Baumann, M.D.

Ft. Lauderdale, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, LLC, a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices and healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Baumann, M.D., to the position of Senior Medical Advisor.

“With the addition of Dr. Baumann to the Cross Keys Healthcare Team, the firm can now offer clients the insight and expertise of a seasoned clinician who built, managed, and sold a mid-size group. His unique perspective allows him to assist other physician owners working toward a sale. In addition, Jeff has been involved with numerous other healthcare transactions across a wide variety of specialties nationally. He will be invaluable helping our current clients navigate their transactions, not only from a quantitative perspective, but just as importantly, from a qualitative one as it relates to physician autonomy, life after the deal, independence, and working with partners and employees as part of a transaction,” according to Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director.

Dr. Baumann is an accomplished physician with over four decades of experience in direct patient care and healthcare administration. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a nationally recognized cataract surgeon. He is a managing partner and CEO at Mid Florida Eye Center in Central Florida. During his career, he has held several board positions in the healthcare industry including Eyecare Service Providers, and is also an active volunteer for the past 30 years for Eye Care of America.

Dr. Baumann earned his medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He completed his medical internship and served his residency in Ophthalmology at the Ochsner Clinic and Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Hospital in New Orleans. He completed his fellowship in Corneal Transplants and Anterior Segment Surgery at Tulane Medical Center.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank providing a full range of investment banking services including sell-side and buy-side M&A, recapitalizations, and restructurings to businesses in the healthcare services, niche manufacturing, aerospace/defense, business services, specialty contracting, consumer products, distribution, and logistics sectors. With 25 Investment Bankers on the team, Cross Keys is nationally recognized for its flawless execution, exceptional communication, client service, and driving for the ”Right Fit” while optimizing the deal value.

The Cross Keys Capital healthcare advisory practice provides M&A advisory services to independent physician practices, healthcare services companies, and healthcare technology companies, and can advise on revenue cycle management, cost containment, process optimization, and data analytics. CKC Healthcare is a leader in representing private physician group practices including Allergy, Anesthesiology, Cardiology, Dental, Dermatology, ENT, Home Health, Infusion, Internal Medicine, OBGYN, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Physical Therapy, Plastic Surgery, Primary Care, Radiology, Retina, Rheumatology, Urgent Care, Urology, and Veterinary, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers. The firm’s extensive experience and track record advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle-market investment banking firm in the nation – Cross Keys Capital has completed over 200 transactions.

Bill Britton, Managing Director: (954) 410-1936, bbritton@ckcap.com

Jeff Baumann, MD, Sr. Medical Advisor: (407) 310-8885, JeffBaumannMD@ckcap.com

