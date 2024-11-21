Livesign Awarded “e-Signature Solution of the Year” In 2024 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livesign, providers of digital identity verification and document signing solutions that ensure accurate signer verification, today announced it is the recipient of “e-Signature Solution of the Year” in the 5ᵗʰ annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Livesign is challenging existing digital signing solutions and setting a new standard for secure, like-for-like verification that mirrors in-person safety. Cyber criminals are always looking for new ways to steal identities and money. As legal documents have transitioned online, the missing crucial step of in-person witnessing of identity verification through physical signatures has fallen by the wayside,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “Livesign’s safe, compliant, and user-friendly digital signing solutions are helping to prevent unauthorized transactions and protect individuals from devastating losses. By prioritizing consumer protection, Livesign is driving the legal industry toward more secure practices in an increasingly digital world.”

Livesign is a digital signing platform that offers simultaneous Verification of Identity (VOI) and Verification of Signer (VOS). The platform biometrically binds users to their government-issued photo ID at the precise moment of signing making it possible to validate a signature without face-to-face meetings. The solution incorporates two-factor authentication for platform access, ensuring the signing process happens in a secure environment.

Completing Livesign starts with an email or text message from Livesign support containing a link to instructions. Users follow these instructions to scan the RFID chip in their passport. ePassports are the most secure global identity document with a chip that contains information about the holder, including full name, date of birth, nationality, and a high-resolution photo. Livesign is able to extract this relevant personal information and photo, and similarly verify their license. Livesign checks that the issuing government has cryptographically signed the chip and that it has not been cloned or changed.

At the moment of signing, the app prompts the signer to take a selfie which is then biometrically matched to the government-issued and verified ID, and simultaneously tested to ensure the person is both real and the correct person. Livesign also extracts additional data such as name and date of birth to eliminate user typos, helping avoid costly errors such as misspellings and incorrect signatures or dates.

The platform blurs personally identifiable information while still retaining the evidence of the identity process. With Livesign’s client privacy and data security, users don’t have to store identification data or documents - keeping them secure from being lost or destroyed as well. Digital records are available anywhere and at any time. Livesign can be easily integrated via API’s or embedded into existing systems.

“Due to the prevalence of digital signing of documents these days, you need a means of validating a signature without face-to-face meetings. It became apparent that if we integrated unhackable biometric data with government-issued IDs at the exact moment of signing, we could emulate the in-person process,” said Livesign CEO Lara Paholski. “It’s an honor to receive the ‘e-Signature Solution of the Year’ award from LegalTech Breakthrough. Our focus remains on eliminating identity fraud and setting a new standard for consumer safety. It’s witnessing re-imagined, not removed.”

About Livesign

Livesign is a revolution in identity verification for digital signatures.

It connects digital document signing with digital identity verification.

It's the only app that links digital signatures with government-issued photo ID at the precise point of signing.

Livesign uses facial biometric and cryptographic technology so you can be sure that the person digitally signing a document matches their ID.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

