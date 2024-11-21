Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,456 in the last 365 days.

H-3 Hālawa Bound closure overnight Friday Canceled

Posted on Nov 20, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU– The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers that the closure of the Hālawabound H-3 Freeway from the Halekou interchange to the Hālawa interchange from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, through 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 has been canceled, due to lack of equipment availability.

 

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

 

 

# # #

 

 

Media contact(s):

Russell Pang

HDOT Public Information Officer

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H-3 Hālawa Bound closure overnight Friday Canceled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more