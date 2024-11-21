H-3 Hālawa Bound closure overnight Friday Canceled
HONOLULU– The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers that the closure of the Hālawa–bound H-3 Freeway from the Halekou interchange to the Hālawa interchange from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, through 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 has been canceled, due to lack of equipment availability.
For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.
