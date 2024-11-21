PHILIPPINES, November 21 - Press Release

November 20, 2024 Statement of Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Raffy Tulfo on Mary Jane Veloso's Impending Return to PH: I commend President BongBong Marcos Jr for his successful diplomatic efforts that paved the way for the impending return of myFilipina domestic worker Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines after spending 14 years on death row in Indonesia. Ang resultang ito ay bunga rin ng puspusang pakikipag-ugnayan ni Pangulong BBM, katuwang ang Department of Foreign Affairs, sa gobyerno ng Indonesia para masiguro ang kaligtasan ng mga Pilipino sa kanilang teritoryo. Thank you, PBBM for your unwavering commitment to protecting our kababayans abroad and fostering strong diplomatic ties with Indonesia. Mary Jane is indeed, coming home. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, I am grateful that under the leadership of PBBM, the welfare of OFWs in different parts of the world are always protected and looked after.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.