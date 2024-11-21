PHILIPPINES, November 21 - Press Release

November 20, 2024 Bong Go partners with LGU to extend support to almost a thousand indigents in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental On Tuesday, November 19, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to extend additional support to struggling residents in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental. Highlighting the significance of improving the quality of life for the poor, Go reiterated his dedication to boosting the health and welfare of Filipinos starting from the community level, to help ensure a secure and healthier future for all. During the visit, Go's Malasakit Team distributed essential support to 800 residents during a relief activity held at the Osmeña Park Gym in the city such as snacks, shirts, fans, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs. A mobile phone and new pairs of shoes were also given to select recipients. Through the initiative of Go, in partnership with the provincial government of Negros Oriental led by Governor Chaco Sagarbarria and the local government of Tanjay City headed by Mayor Jose Orlino, financial support was provided to each qualified beneficiary. Go commended the efforts of local leaders with whom he collaborated to extend support to needy sectors, including pedicab drivers, fish, fruits and vegetable vendors. Mayor Orlino then expressed his appreciation to Go, saying, "Sa tanan akong naduolan nga Senador, grabe gyud ang suporta ni Senator Bong Go. Nakita gyud nato nga tinud-anay siya nga mutabang sa tanang katawhan. Ang 166 nga Malasakit Centers, dili na komedya. Walay laing naka buhat ana kundi si Senator Bong Go ra." _("Sa lahat ng nalapitan natin na mga Senador, labis ang suporta na ibinigay ni Senator Bong Go. Nasaksihan natin ang kanyang totoo na pagserbisyo sa mga Pilipino. Ang 166 na Malasakit Centers, hindi po yan biro at walang iba na nakagawa niyan kundi si Senator Bong Go lang.")_ "Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," said Go in a video call. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged them to utilize the services of nearby Malasakit Centers, specifically the one at Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital in Dumaguete City. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs. Currently, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more than 15 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health. It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. "Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba't ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot," cited Go. "Pera naman ng taumbayan yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot," he added. Go reaffirmed his commitment to Tanjay City, stating, "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos."

