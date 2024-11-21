Sonny Von Cleveland Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Sonny Von Cleveland International Order of Fantastic Professionals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonny’s story of redemption is captured in his powerful memoir, "Hey White Boy—Conversations of Redemption." The book explores his path of overcoming childhood trauma, abuse, and incarceration. It has inspired many on their journeys toward freedom and fulfillment, shedding light on the power of resilience and the potential for personal transformation.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) welcomes Sonny Von Cleveland, a motivational speaker, celebrated author, and founder of The Von Cleveland Foundation, to its prestigious network. Sonny's transformative journey from 18 years of incarceration to becoming a celebrated speaker and mentor exemplifies the resilience, personal empowerment, and commitment to positive change that IOFP represents."Joining the IOFP is an incredible honor," said Sonny Von Cleveland. This organization brings together leaders from diverse backgrounds who are committed to creating meaningful change. I am excited to work alongside such visionary professionals as we each pursue our missions to impact our communities positively."Through his nonprofit, The Von Cleveland Foundation, Sonny offers mindset coaching and personal development resources to marginalized communities, including those currently or formerly incarcerated. His work as a Re-entry Coach and Mindset Coach empowers individuals to reintegrate into society with confidence, self-worth, and purpose. Sonny's dedication has earned him numerous accolades, including the Palm Springs Person of the Year and Rising Star Rammy awards.In addition to his foundation, Sonny collaborates with various organizations, including the Anti-Recidivism Coalition and the Indio Juvenile Detention Facility, where he mentors incarcerated youth. His passion for community impact extends further through teaching music and photography to teens at the Boys & Girls Club of the San Gorgonio Pass, encouraging self-expression through art.“We are delighted that Sonny has joined the IOFP; his philanthropic efforts, work with teens, and the mindset coaching and personal development resources he offers to marginalized communities will enlighten and enrich the lives of other professionals in the membership and encourage innovation designed to change lives,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP):The IOFP is a global network of exceptional individuals committed to fostering innovation, growth, and excellence across various professional fields. Members collaborate on projects that drive positive change in their industries and communities. The IOFP provides a platform for its members to expand their influence and create lasting impact through exclusive events, mentorship opportunities, and shared insights.For more information on Sonny Von Cleveland and IOFP initiatives contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com or lynette@firetalkerpr.com

