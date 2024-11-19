Submit Release
Access to diagnosis and treatment for people in Australia with tick-borne diseases

AUSTRALIA, November 19 - On 20 November 2024, the Senate referred an inquiry into the access to diagnosis and treatment for people in Australia with tick-borne diseases to the Community Affairs References Committee for inquiry and report by 26 March 2025.

Further detail about the scope of the inquiry is provided in the terms of reference.

Submissions are sought by 17 January 2025.

