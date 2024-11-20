Stream Advisory Rescinded for Rock Creek and the Confluent of Hillsdale Lake

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for Rock Creek in Miami County down to its confluent of Hillsdale Lake that was issued on Nov. 8.

The stream advisory was the result of a result of land application of sludge and sediment that may be associated with wastewater discharges near 239th Street and Bethel Church Road, Paola Kansas.

KDHE has deemed the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use.

To view the original stream advisory, click here.

###