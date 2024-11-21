Statement on Winter Weather Watches and Advisories

“Tonight, widespread rain, gusty winds and snow in the higher elevations are expected to begin across the State and continue through the weekend. This much-needed rain will help alleviate ongoing wildfires and current drought conditions, with up to two inches of rain expected in the Mid-Hudson, New York City, and Capital Regions.

“Winter Weather Watches and Advisories have been issued for portions of Central NY, Mid-Hudson, Southern Tier and Capital regions starting Thursday afternoon through Friday. While New Yorkers are no strangers to winter weather, here are some helpful reminders to stay safe: monitor your local forecast, exercise caution and slow down if driving on wet and icy roads, be sure to have necessities on hand in case of power outages, and use proper, safe sources of heat to stay warm if needed.”