West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center celebrates Tina Turner's 85th birthday this Tuesday

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, November 26 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center (WTDHC), located at 121 Sunny Hill Cove in Brownsville, Tennessee, will commemorate the late, great Tina Turner's 85th birthday. Fans are invited to celebrate "The Queen of Rock and Roll" by dropping by the facility for a piece of birthday cake and have the opportunity to take home a unique piece of memorabilia. Fans who make an $85 donation in person or online to the WTDHC Friends of Delta Heritage Museum will receive a limited edition, signed and numbered print of "Be Good to Me," a portrait of Tina that reflects both her early and later career drawn by Tennessee Artist Shelia Fitzhugh. For more information and to make a donation online, please visit WestTNHeritage.com/donate About the West Tennessee Heritage Center:The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center offers a refreshing Southern experience showcasing the history and culture of rural West Tennessee. Inside, visitors can learn about the history of cotton, explore the scenic and "wild" Hatchie River and get to know the legendary musicians who call West Tennessee home. Also, located on the grounds is the Flagg Grove School, the childhood school of Tina Turner and now, home to the world-renowned Tina Turner Museum, and the last house of Blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center is located along the Americana Music Triangle, the world's #1 music destination - a preservation project along a 1,500-mile stretch of highway that birthed nine uniquely American genres of music.About Tina Turner:Tina Turner, “The Queen of Rock and Roll,” is recognized as the most successful female rock artist of all time. In addition to winning an enviable twelve Grammys, the Guinness Book of World Records lists Tina as selling more concert tickets than any other solo performer in history. Turner’s combined album and single sales total approximately 100 million copies worldwide. Rolling Stone ranked her as 17 on the list of “Top 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.” In 1991, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and in 2005 she was recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Tina passed away on May 24, 2023 but left an astonishing legacy on the world of music that is now memorialized at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center and Flagg Grove school in Brownsville, Tennessee, the town where Tina was born.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.