Gonzaga Law School Announces Landmark Settlement by Its Lincoln ...

In the summer of 2024, the Lincoln LGBTQ+ Rights Clinic, part of Gonzaga Law School’s Clinical Legal Programs (GLS-CLP), achieved a groundbreaking resolution in a medical malpractice case—the largest settlement for a client in the law school’s history. While confidentiality agreements protect the settlement details, its significance extends far beyond the financial outcome, marking a profound milestone in advocacy and justice for marginalized communities.

Over three years ago, the client sought help from the Lincoln LGBTQ+ Rights Clinic after contracting HIV following a workplace injury. During intake, students and their supervising attorney identified potential issues beyond health care coverage. Their investigation suggested a breach of medical care standards by the provider who initially treated the injury, meaning the HIV contraction could have been prevented.

The Lincoln LGBTQ+ Rights Clinic was started in 2020, under the leadership of Smithmoore P. Myers Dean Jacob Rooksby in collaboration with the founding donor and Gonzaga University Trustee, Joe Lincoln (’88). This clinic was set up to serve the historically underserved and marginalized LGBTQ+ population who have traditionally been excluded from equal access to justice but directly excluded and targeted by laws and regulations. The clinic is one of only a handful across the nation to provide direct representation for exclusively LGBTQ+ clients.

Law school legal clinics, including those at Gonzaga, often lack the funding and staff to handle complex trial litigation. Medical malpractice cases, in particular, are costly, requiring significant investment in expert opinions. Initially, the clinic sought to refer the case to a local attorney, but the risks and uncertain outcomes deterred plaintiff’s firms. Believing the case was critical to justice and the GLS-CLP mission, students and their supervisor pressed forward. Although resources were limited, a supportive community rallied behind the client and the pursuit of justice.

Over three years and nine semesters, 11 students dedicated nearly 700 hours to litigating this case. Several returned to the clinic for multiple semesters, eager to continue advocating for the client. Among them was Madison Monigold (J.D. ’25), who worked on the case for two semesters. Reflecting on her experience, she shared, “Being part of this case was incredibly rewarding. I gained invaluable skills in client communications, legal research, and writing. I’m proud and grateful to have contributed to such a meaningful case that paved a path to justice for our client.” This collective effort underscores the transformative power of hands-on advocacy.

To overcome the financial hurdles of litigating a medical malpractice case, the clinic relied on generous contributions of time, expertise, and financial support. Donors covered critical expenses, including medical records, expert fees, and mediation costs. Additionally, experts volunteered their time, reviewing medical records and providing essential opinions on standard of care and causation. Economist Erick West played a pivotal role by offering reduced-rate services, producing detailed economic analyses of the client’s past and future losses—an invaluable asset in settlement negotiations. This collective generosity was instrumental in advancing the case to its successful resolution.

Gonzaga University Regent Steve Robinson ('78) played a critical role as co-counsel. Recently retired after 40+ years of civil litigation, including medical malpractice, Robinson volunteered as a practitioner in residence, dedicating approximately 200 hours to the case. His expertise and mentorship were invaluable, providing credibility to the clinic and contributing significantly to the resolution.

In total, over 1,000 hours of legal work were invested by students, volunteers, experts, and clinic staff. After three years, the case reached a successful resolution through mediation. Mediator Chris Anderson from Kubik Mediation facilitated an effective and professional process, and opposing counsel demonstrated respect and professionalism throughout, ensuring a meaningful learning experience for students.

This case exemplifies the clinic’s impact, giving the client a chance to access justice and start anew. The client expressed gratitude, stating:

“The clinic gave me a new chance at life. The students and staff were empathetic and went far beyond what I thought possible. This settlement will have a lasting impact, and I will always be thankful to the Lincoln LGBTQ+ Rights clinic for saving my life in many ways.”

For more information or to support the clinic’s mission, contact Sarah Harmon or Steve Robinson. Donations can be made to the Lincoln LGBTQ+ Rights clinic to assist future clients at this link.