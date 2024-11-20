SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Mergers of MARX, BRKH, MNTX and LPBH

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MARX ), relating to the proposed merger with ScanTech AI Systems Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Mars’ public shareholders will own approximately 42% of the combined company.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 5, 2024.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/merger-of-mars-acquisition-corp-marx/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

BurTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRKH ), relating to the proposed merger with Blaize, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shares of BurTech Acquisition will be exchanged for shares of Blaize.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 10, 2024.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/burtech-acquisition-corp-brkh/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNTX ), relating to its proposed merger with Tadano Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Manitex International shares will automatically be converted into the right to receive $5.80 in cash per share.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 20, 2024.

Click here for more https://monteverdelaw.com/case/manitex-international-inc/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH ), relating to a tender offer from H. Lundbeck A/S. Under the terms of the agreement, H. Lundbeck offers to acquire outstanding shares of Longboard common stock for $60.00 per share.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/longboard-pharmaceuticals-inc/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2024 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.