Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Credit Income Fund (“we,” “us,” “our,” “CCIF” or the “Fund”) (NYSE: CCIF) today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2024. The full detailed presentation of the Fund’s fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2024, financial results can be viewed on the Fund’s website carlylecreditincomefund.com/investor-dashboard.

Lauren Basmadjian, CCIF’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We’re pleased with our 4Q and FY results and continue to execute the strategy we laid out when we first became investment advisor to CCIF in July 2023. Since becoming investment advisor, we almost doubled the dividend rate from 7.8% to 15.2%, an increase of 7.4%. As we enter 2025, we will continue to work to find attractive CLO equity opportunities for our shareholders.”

Over the past quarter, the Fund has successfully:

Maintained the monthly dividend of 10.5 cents through February 2025, equating to a 15.16% annualized dividend based on share price as of November 19, 2024, or 16.64% based on the Fund’s NAV as of October 31, 2024.

Funded $39.6 million in new CLO investments with a weighted average GAAP yield of 16.5%. The aggregate portfolio weighted average GAAP yield was 18.6% as of September 30, 2024.

Completed a private placement of 5-year, 7.125% convertible preferred shares due 2029 for net proceeds of $10.7 million.

Completed a registered direct placement of common shares at a premium to NAV for net proceeds of $11.5 million.

Sold 850,000 common shares in connection with the ATM offering program at a premium to NAV for net proceeds of $6.8 million.



Net investment income was $0.30 per common share and core net investment income was $0.45 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net asset value per common share was $7.64 as of September 30, 2024. The total fair value of investments was $173.5 million as of September 30, 2024.

Dividends

CCIF is maintaining a monthly dividend on shares of the Fund’s common stock of $0.1050 per share for December 2024, and January and February 2025.

Security Amount per Share Record Dates Payable Dates Common Stock

$0.1050

December 18, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 21, 2025 January 31, 2025 February 18, 2025 February 28, 2025



CCIF is also pleased to announce the declaration of dividends on shares of the Fund’s 8.75% Series A Term Preferred Shares of $0.1823 per share for December 2024, and January and February 2025.

Security Amount per Share Record Dates Payable Dates Series A Preferred Shares

$0.1823

December 18, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 21, 2025 January 31, 2025 February 18, 2025 February 28, 2025



Conference Call

The Fund will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, November 21, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. Please register for the conference call here. The conference call information will also be available via a link on Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s website and the recording will be available on our website soon after the call’s completion.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE: CCIF) is an externally managed closed-end fund focused on investing in primarily equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The CLOs are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of U.S. senior secured loans with a large number of distinct underlying borrowers across various industry sectors. CCIF is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. (“CGCIM”), an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle. CCIF draws upon the significant scale and resources of Carlyle as one of the world's largest CLO managers.

Web: www.carlylecreditincomefund.com

