Maureen Anne Meehan’s Bold and Hilarious Journey to Love: A Showcase at the Miami Book Fair

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a blend of humor, heartbreak, and resilience as Maureen Anne Meehan, author of “ 60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck) ,” brings her unforgettable, satirical dating memoir to life at the 2024 Miami Book Fair. On November 23rd from 1:00 – 5:00 PM, Meehan will showcase her work at The Reading Glass Books booth in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340, in partnership with The Reading Glass Books, a proud Miami Book Fair sponsor.“60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck)” is not the typical dating memoir. This nonfiction gem chronicles Meehan’s hilarious and candid attempt at navigating the world of dating at age 58. What started as an unexpected and personal experiment, fueled by a broken neck and a series of unpredictable experiences, became a delightful mix of humor, honesty, and satirical reflections on modern relationships. Through her witty writing, Meehan captures the absurdities of dating with a raw and authentic voice that will leave readers laughing and reflecting on their own lives.In addition to “60 Dates in Six Months,” Meehan will also present her equally delightful sequel, “Push You Away,” and the reflective “Let Me Be.” Meehan’s bold storytelling and unique perspective make this an event one won’t want to miss.A judge with a passion for writing, Meehan’s multifaceted career has brought her to also write legal thrillers—the Mary MacIntosh series including “Dying to Ski,” “Snake River Secret,” “Pandemic Predator,” “Poisoned by Proxy,” “Powder River Poison,” “The Five,” “Rodeo,” “Deputy Dawg or D.B. Cooper,” “Pumpkin Buttes,” “Prison Break,” “Red Hands,” and “Dating Game.”Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Maureen Anne Meehan, hear her story, and get copies of her books signed during this exciting Miami Book Fair showcase.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

