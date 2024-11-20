DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of PracticeSuite, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by PracticeSuite, Inc. (“PracticeSuite”). PracticeSuite learned of suspicious activity on its computer network on or about October 11, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About PracticeSuite, Inc.

PracticeSuite, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is a cloud-based software company that provides comprehensive medical practice management solutions. These solutions include medical billing, electronic health records, and overall practice management services.

What happened?

On or about October 11, 2024, PracticeSuite discovered that an unauthorized hacker had accessed a data file on one of its servers, which contained backup records from one of PracticeSuite’s clients, Texan ENT Specialists, PLLC, up to March 19, 2024. After learning about this, PracticeSuite began investigating and discovered that certain personal information had been obtained. The compromised information that the data breach has impacted includes names, Social Security numbers, account numbers, demographic information such as addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, and other sensitive personal health information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the PracticeSuite data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so counsel does not represent you unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing now. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

