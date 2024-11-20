Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada Launches New, Best in Class Vendor Portal

Propel offers vendors, brokers and partners a seamless and transparent end-to-end transaction management system and instant quoting capabilities

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi HC Capital America, the largest non-bank, non-captive finance provider in North America, announces it is launching Propel, its proprietary, best-in-class digital transaction management system.

Created exclusively for the company’s vendors, brokers and partners, Propel offers a wide variety of transaction management tools and complete visibility into the status of a transaction from initial quote through funding.

Key Propel Features

Instant Quoting Capabilities to generate and present real-time finance quotes in minutes

to generate and present real-time finance quotes in minutes Quick and easy credit application submission and decisioning

Generate contract documentation with a few easy clicks

with a few easy clicks Instantaneous notification of status changes and updates

E-signature services , providing a quick turnaround on applications, approvals and funding

, providing a quick turnaround on applications, approvals and funding Key performance indicators to ensure daily operational tracking

to ensure daily operational tracking Direct chat communication between user and Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada



“Our partners can now securely submit and tailor their transactions, create their own documents, manage their transactions and communicate directly with our team using Propel,” says Christopher Johanneson, EVP and Chief Digital Officer. “Companies are always looking for ways to be faster, more agile and increase profit margins. As a self-service platform, Propel empowers users with real-time business intelligence and is the perfect compliment to our industry-leading financing programs.”

Isabelle Barbeau, Vice President of Digital Transformation, adds “Propel is our signature platform for originating and managing transactions. We’re excited to bring it to the Canadian market to further transform, simplify and expedite the process and offer the control our partners need in order to compete in today’s digital economy.”

Building upon Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada’s customer-first approach, Propel brings transformative benefits with enhanced processing efficiency and a scalable infrastructure designed to support the needs of both its current and future vendor partners.

“Our partners and customers are looking for every opportunity to be as efficient as possible,” adds Johanneson. “Now with Propel, they can scale their operations to maximize productivity to fast-track their own growth and accelerate sales momentum.”

For more information about Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, please visit the Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada website .

For more information about Propel, please visit the Propel website.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada

Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada brings a consultative approach and expertise to customers of all sizes to help their businesses grow every day. Serving as a collaborative partner, we provide customized financing solutions for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, transportation, staffing & temporary help, commercial electric vehicles & charging infrastructure, and clean technology. We are a subsidiary of Mitsubishi HC Capital America and are committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to improve the communities where we operate. Visit https://www.mhccna.com/en-ca.

Media contacts:

Mitsubishi HC Capital America:

Katie Mullin

Vice President of Marketing Communications

kmullin@mhccna.com

