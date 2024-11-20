Black Oak Casino Resort Chooses QCI Chatalytics™ to Enhance Casino Operations with Integrated AI Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Oak Casino Resort has selected Quick Custom Intelligence's (QCI) Chatalytics™, an integrated AI-driven suite, to revolutionize its casino operations and elevate guest experiences. The QCI Chatalytics™ solution, which includes Slot Copilot, Player Copilot, Dashboard, and the Robot Button, leverages OpenAI integration to provide real-time insights and streamlined decision-making across the casino floor.

QCI Chatalytics™ offers a powerful blend of AI-powered tools designed to optimize both player and slot management. With Slot Copilot, operators gain enhanced capabilities for real-time slot performance monitoring, predictive analytics, and dynamic task assignment. Player Copilot delivers personalized player engagement by analyzing customer data to inform service decisions and reward recommendations. The Dashboard component offers an intuitive, real-time display of key metrics, enabling data-driven insights at a glance. Additionally, the innovative Robot Button automates routine processes, allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks and improve overall efficiency.

Jason Czito, General Manager of Black Oak Casino Resort, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Integrating QCI Chatalytics™ into our operations marks a significant step in our strategy to harness the power of AI. With advanced tools like the Robot button, Slot Copilot and Player Copilot, we can deliver a more tailored and efficient experience for our guests while gaining deeper insights into our gaming operations."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, shared his vision for the collaboration: "We’re excited to bring the capabilities of QCI Chatalytics™ to Black Oak Casino Resort. By integrating OpenAI technology, our solution provides unprecedented levels of automation and insight. We believe Chatalytics™ will play a crucial role in optimizing floor operations and enhancing guest satisfaction through real-time, data-driven decision-making."

The QCI Chatalytics™ platform is part of Quick Custom Intelligence’s commitment to driving innovation in the gaming industry, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions to streamline operations and enhance the player experience.

ABOUT Black Oak Casino Resort

Located in the scenic Sierra Nevada foothills near Yosemite National Park, Black Oak Casino Resort is owned and operated by The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. The casino offers non-stop entertainment with 1,100 slot machines, 22 table games, and high-limit and smoke-free gaming. Enjoy casual and upscale dining, plus full bars with craft beer and cocktails. THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort features 148 luxury rooms and suites, plus a heated saline pool. Our 85-site RV Park offers first-class amenities, including a clubhouse with pool and spa, dog park, and catch-and-release fishing pond. https://www.blackoakcasino.com

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.