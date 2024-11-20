Medical Informatics Corp. Sets New Standard of Telemetry Patient Monitoring with Sickbay Telemetry

Houston, TX, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapidly evolving landscape of healthcare, continuous monitoring of patients’ vital signs is more critical than ever. Traditional telemetry monitoring, despite its critical role in modern healthcare, presents several obstacles that can hinder the delivery of optimal patient care. Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC), a leading provider of innovative patient monitoring technologies, has launched a comprehensive, cutting-edge telemetry solution that empowers hospitals and health systems to propel their operations beyond traditional telemetry monitoring and toward a new standard of less expensive optimized monitoring at scale.

Called Sickbay Telemetry, MIC’s all-in-one centralized telemetry solution provides numerous advantages over traditional telemetry monitoring. Built upon MIC’s Sickbay Clinical Platform, Sickbay Telemetry enables unified access to patient data, allowing for seamless collaboration among nurses, telemetry technicians, and physicians. This holistic approach breaks down barriers so that all team members have the information necessary to provide coordinated, timely care.

Utilizing Sickbay advanced data analytics, telemetry technicians can monitor upwards of 60 patients per station with Sickbay Telemetry—more than double the staffing ratio facilitated by traditional telemetry systems.

With built in flexibility, Sickbay Telemetry is designed to be completely vendor-neutral—meaning health systems can monitor multiple facilities with different monitor vendors without the need for hardware replacement, while offering seamless scalability across an entire enterprise.

“With medical practices getting busier every day, innovative solutions are imperative,” said Chris Schabowsky, Sickbay’s Vice President of Product Management. “With the use of Sickbay Telemetry, healthcare providers can revolutionize their practice by streamlining monitoring and automating documentation. Utilizing Sickbay allows providers to increase efficiency, improve time-to-treat, reduce time on telemetry, and ultimately provide their patients with the best care possible.”

Alongside its unparalleled scalability and uncompromising vendor-neutral position, MIC’s Sickbay Telemetry solution offers additional advancements, including:

Reducing time to treat and enhancing patient safety with alarm escalation based on client policies. Tele-techs will no longer miss high-priority alarms while they are managing other pressing issues.

Minimizing administrative burdens by optimizing and automating waveform annotation and documentation. Our stand-out ECG waveform auto-detection algorithm allows tele-techs to complete annotations and digital exports in a matter of moments, freeing them to keep their eyes where they should be - Patients.

Oversight and management via built-in audit and administrative tools that provide healthcare administrators with comprehensive insights regarding alarms, response times, workflows and monitoring operations.

Giving providers the data they need to confidently take patients off of telemetry faster with extended data storage and retrospective analysis. Unlike other systems, Sickbay patient data includes waveforms, vitals, meds, labs and more during the entire patient’s length of stay, indefinitely.

For more information on Sickbay Telemetry and how it can enhance your hospital or health system’s operations, visit https://sickbay.com/platform/sickbay-telemetry/.

