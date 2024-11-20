Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Date for the Release of the Third Quarter 2024 Results
ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: “DLNG”) (“Dynagas Partners” or the “Partnership”), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter results ended September 30, 2024, before market opens in New York on Friday, November 22, 2024.
The Partnership will not host a conference call to present the three- and nine-months results ended September 30, 2024. However, Dynagas LNG Partners remains committed to providing full transparency through its press release and encourages stakeholders to reach out with any specific questions regarding financial performance.
The presentation on the third quarter financial results will be available on the Partnership’s website, under the Presentations section of its Investor Relations page.
About Dynagas LNG Partners LP
Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates LNG carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.
Visit the Partnership’s website at www.dynagaspartners.com.
Contact Information:
Dynagas LNG Partners LP
Attention: Michael Gregos
Tel. +30 210 8917960
Email: management@dynagaspartners.com
Investor Relations / Financial Media
Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: dynagas@capitallink.com
Legal Disclaimer:
