Capitol Fire Sprinkler Completes First Two Phases of Fire Protection Project at Brearley School

NYC fire protection firm works around school calendar and LPC mandates; finishes first part of multi-year installation with building risers and sprinkler heads.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capitol Fire Sprinkler , a leading New York City-based fire protection company, has successfully completed the first three phases of a multi-phase project at the prestigious Brearley School. The work is being conducted at the school’s time-honored, original campus, located at 610 East 83rd Street. Built in 1929, the 12-story, 117,000-square-foot Art Deco building needed a complete overhaul of its fire protection systems in order to be code compliant and up to date with current safety criteria.In order to accomplish the initial program, which entailed the installation of new risers throughout the building and multiple sprinkler heads on every floor, a variance had to be acquired allowing Capitol Fire Sprinkler to make necessary changes to the interiors. In addition, the work could only be implemented during summer and holiday breaks, when students and faculty were not in attendance, nor on-site.“Landmarks criteria can be challenging, but equally pressing is the importance of completing the project while working around the school’s calendar,” says Adam Levine, President of Capitol Fire Sprinkler. “We will continue to work closely with the expert project management team at Shawmut Design and Construction to ensure the work is perfectly compliant and any changes in the appearance of the interiors are barely noticeable,”In addition to concluding Phases A, B & C, comprising the riser and sprinkler head installations, the entire 10th floor of the school has been finished.# # #About Capitol Fire SprinklerCapitol Fire Sprinkler has been a trusted provider in the Greater New York Metro area, serving the five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey, and Westchester since 1952. Capitol Fire Sprinkler offers a full range of fire sprinkler services, including inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, violation consultation, and installation. More information about Capitol Fire Sprinkler may be found at info@capitolfire.com or by calling 718-533-6800.

