The Thermal Club Hosts Evaluation Test For NTT INDYCAR Series

THERMAL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thermal Club hosted a driver evaluation test on Tuesday in advance of the inaugural Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix , which will take place March 21-23, 2025.Invited media members were able to experience one of the most cutting-edge private motorsports facilities in the world as NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers put their skills to the test on the formidable Twin Palms circuit.Participants included Enzo Fittipaldi (Arrow McLaren), Toby Sowery (Dale Coyne Racing), Hunter McElrea (Ed Carpenter Racing), Logan Sargeant (Meyer Shank Racing), Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), and Felipe Nasr (Team Penske).Drivers were made available for soundbites. Access SOUNDBITE VIDEOS here;The inaugural Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix promises to be an unforgettable weekend filled with high-speed competition, featuring the biggest names in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including 2024 series champion Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing), two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), and top championship finishers Colton Herta (Andretti Global), Scott McLaughlin and Will Power (Team Penske), as well as Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren).Following last year’s exhilarating exhibition, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to Thermal for the second official race of the 2025 season, bringing its distinctive blend of speed, precision and power. The public is invited to experience motorsport history firsthand — tickets are now available for purchase at www.thermalgp.com “The evaluation test was a vital step leading up to the inaugural Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix,” said Tim Rogers, founder of The Thermal Club. “Our team has poured heart and soul into crafting an unforgettable experience for fans, residents, and guests, all set against the unparalleled backdrop that only The Thermal Club can provide.”The Track:The Twin Palms circuit is a 3.067-mile (4.82-km) masterpiece, packed with 17 thrilling turns, demanding straightaways, sweeping curves, and elevation shifts. Set against the stunning backdrop of the desert landscape, the layout delivers a unique challenge that will push INDYCAR’s finest drivers and their teams to the limits. Expect white-knuckle racing as these pros navigate tight corners, charge down long straightaways, and tackle the course’s complex curves.A Full-Throttle Fan Experience:The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix offers fans a close-up view of all the action, with premium seating options designed to maximize the thrill of each lap. Spectators can enjoy a range of culinary offerings from top-tier food trucks to gourmet restaurants, as well as exclusive access to fan zones with driver meet-and-greets, merchandise pop-ups, and unique photo-ops.From family-friendly spaces to VIP hospitality lounges, The Thermal Club will be buzzing with activity, delivering a one-of-a-kind race-day experience. Fans can immerse themselves in every lap, cheer on their favorite drivers, and be part of the incredible atmosphere that only a live INDYCAR event can provide.Be Part of the Excitement:Follow The Thermal Club on Facebook and Instagram for updates, announcements, and exclusive content. Join the conversation by using the hashtag #INDYCAR and gear up for a unique setting for thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing in scenic Southern California. Mark your calendars and grab your tickets now — The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix promises to be an epic weekend of speed, adrenaline, and unforgettable memories.***About The Thermal ClubLocated at 61980 Tyler Street, Thermal, CA 92274, in the heart of the Coachella Valley, The Thermal Club redefines luxury living with its world-class motorsport circuits, opulent residences, top-notch culinary experiences, and wellness amenities. A one-of-a-kind-destination where thrills meets relaxation, The Thermal Club is designed to enhance every aspect of the motorsport lifestyle. For more information, visit www.thermal.cc About the NTT INDYCAR SERIESThe NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series. It features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers – including three-time and reigning series champion Alex Palou, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Will Power and two-time and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2025 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDYCAR, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com ###

