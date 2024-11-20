Data Dashboard Reveals Trends, Demographics, and Opportunities to Serve Older North Carolinians

NCDHHS is deeply committed to serving its aging population through evidence-based best practices, and this commitment is demonstrated through the state’s newly released data dashboard.

The dashboard is an interactive tool that provides statistical data about statewide and county-level aging profiles. It presents detailed information about population growth, income levels and information breakdowns on key demographic populations. The dashboard spotlights an in-depth view of North Carolina’s older population and demographic county-level dives, pulling from the Division of Aging's aging profiles report.

The data dashboard will serve as a vital resource for residents, advocates, policymakers, and state officials as the Division of Aging moves forward with implementing its multi-sector plan for aging, known as All Ages, All Stages NC, which was released in September.

North Carolina ranks 9th in the nation for its population aged 65 and older, with one in six North Carolinians in this age group – a number that continues to grow. By 2025, one in five North Carolinians is projected to be 65 or older. By 2030, older adults will outnumber children for the very first time in the state’s history.

“The dashboard is user-friendly and accessible to the public so that families, communities, and stakeholders have the information necessary to make more data-informed decisions,” said the Division of Aging Director Joyce Massey-Smith. “With this new dashboard, we will be better able to identify opportunities to serve North Carolina’s older population and to ensure that the state’s residents have access to the services they need to thrive.”

The Division of Aging’s data dashboard is a living, interactive tool, which will be updated regularly. In the next phase, the division will enhance the dashboard by incorporating metrics that align with each of the four topics and eight priorities of All Ages, All Stages NC.

This dashboard was created in partnership with the Division of Aging and the UNC Sheps Center for Health Services Research.