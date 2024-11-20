Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Announces Exclusive Cyber Sale

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa , an oceanfront luxury resort just south of St. Augustine, is celebrating the holiday season with an exclusive Black Friday Cyber Sale . This holiday season, visitors to Palm Coast can take advantage of exclusive offer saving up to 35% on visits throughout the year.Now through Nov. 30, 2024, guests may book with promo code CYBR24 to enjoy savings off accommodations, excluding vacation rentals, with a required two-night minimum length of stay. The offer is available for travel dates through December 18, 2025. There are holiday blackout dates excluded from this offer.This special rate, based on availability, provides an accessible way for guests to explore Hammock Beach’s extensive amenities, from championship golf courses and serene spa services to family-friendly activities and fine dining. Guests can book directly on Hammock Beach’s website for this special rate.Located at 200 Ocean Crest Drive in Palm Coast, Fla., Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa features 275 guestrooms and suites in three towers, along with spacious condominiums and well-appointed public areas. Committed to delivering a first-class experience with legendary golf, Hammock Beach has two signature courses - Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course and Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course.Guests enjoy eight lit Har-tru tennis courts overlooking the intercoastal waterway, a yacht harbor, a full-service Spa and Salon, fitness center and Kids Krew kids’ club. Among the many activities, resort guests appreciate complimentary amenities, including a 9-hole putting course, one-hour bicycle rentals, use of the sauna, steam & inhalation rooms and nine swimming pools and a multi-level fantasy pool complex with a three-story water slide as well as a lazy river. Presenting 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is dedicated to delivering a world-class resort.For more information about Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, visit hammockbeach.com or call (877) 586-0180. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or X at @HammockResort with #lifeathammockbeach.# # #

