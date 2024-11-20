IDNR reminds deer hunters to visit mandatory check stations in chronic wasting disease-testing counties
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 20 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) reminds firearm deer hunters that mandatory check stations will be open this year in counties where chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected.
The 2024 Illinois firearm deer season dates are Nov. 22-24 and Dec. 5-8.
Check stations are used by IDNR to monitor CWD in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will, and Winnebago counties. In those counties, hunter-harvested deer must be taken to a designated firearm deer check station by 8 p.m. on the day the deer is killed.
Successful firearm hunters in CWD counties should not attempt to report their deer online or via telephone; check station attendance in these counties is mandatory.
