MPD Seeking Suspects in an Assault with Intent to Rob

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate suspects involved in an assault with intent to rob in Northwest.

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the suspects approached two victims with a knife, in the 800 block of L Street, Northwest. The suspects demanded property from the victims. When the victims did not comply, the suspects assaulted them before fleeing the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24178984