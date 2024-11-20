Governor Abbott Announces US Foods Expansion In Buda

TEXAS, November 20 - November 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that US Foods, Inc. (“US Foods”) will expand their existing food distribution and warehousing facility in Buda, creating 165 new jobs and more than $120 million in capital investment. US Foods is a leading food service distributor providing a broad, innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,072,500 has been extended to US Foods.

“This significant investment in Buda brings 165 new, good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans in Central Texas and showcases the strength of our state’s economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Companies invest and expand in our great state because of our unmatched business-friendly climate, reasonable regulations, and highly skilled workforce. I look forward to seeing continued success for US Foods as we work together to build a bigger, better Texas for all.”

“I’m thrilled to see the expansion of US Foods here in Buda—a development that shows our community's continued growth and the potential of Texas as a whole,” said Senator Donna Campbell. “With 165 new jobs and an impressive capital investment, this project isn’t just about business growth, it’s about giving families new opportunities and strengthening Texas's economy. Thanks to the Texas Enterprise Fund, we’re not just investing in Texas businesses but in the future of Texas and our communities.”

“I am pleased that US Foods, with the support of our Texas Enterprise Fund, is expanding its existing facility in Buda, bringing 165 good-paying jobs to Senate District 21,” said Senator Judith Zaffirini. “The increased capacity will enhance food distribution along the I-35 corridor, especially to Austin’s world-class food scene. This project highlights our tradition of private-public collaboration that spurs tremendous regional growth.”

“Central Texas is a critical part of our distribution footprint, and we’ve been proud to do business here since we opened our Buda warehouse in 2011,” said US Foods Area President Taylor McIntyre. “We’d like to express our appreciation to the Office of the Texas Governor for its support and look forward to continuing to grow and enhance our partnership with the many foodservice operators we serve across the region.”

“This project, enabled by the Texas Enterprise Fund, will help create more job opportunities for our residents to thrive, which is a critical component to creating a good quality of life in Buda,” said Buda Mayor Lee Urbanovsky. “This is a top priority for City Council, so we appreciate the support from the Governor to make this expansion happen.”

“The City is thrilled to keep US Foods in Buda and to see their facility expand,” said Buda City Manager Micah Grau. “This positive growth is critical to our community’s economic success and the Texas Enterprise Fund award made it all possible. We are grateful to the Governor’s Office and the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office for the consideration and for believing in Buda.”

“We are honored to have our first Texas Enterprise Fund investment in Buda, which helped us land the US Food expansion,” said Buda Economic Development Corporation CEO Jennifer Storm.

View more information about US Foods, Inc.