Farella Welcomes Former Assistant U.S. Attorney and Deputy Chief Alexis Loeb as Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern California legal powerhouse Farella Braun + Martel is pleased to announce the addition of former Assistant United States Attorney and Deputy Chief Alexis Loeb as a partner and member of its White Collar Criminal Defense and Internal Corporate Investigations practice and Business Litigation group. Loeb joins Farella after overseeing the largest investigation and prosecution in the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) history.

“We are delighted to welcome Alexis to Farella. She is an outstanding addition to Farella’s white-collar criminal defense, business litigation, and antitrust teams, possessing a unique mix of public service and private sector experience,” said Managing Partner Brian Donnelly. “Her portfolio at DOJ was extensive, and she was entrusted with supervising, investigating, and prosecuting some of the most prominent matters in the history of the Department of Justice. We thank Alexis for her public service and are excited to work with her as we help our clients overcome challenges and solve their business problems.”

“With our long, storied history as a trial law firm handling high profile and complex matters, Alexis’s unique blend of criminal and antitrust trial experience is a perfect fit for us,” said Alex Reese, chair of Farella’s Litigation Department. “Her DOJ experience trying antitrust, fraud, and numerous obstruction of justice-related cases, as well as leading international corruption and money-laundering investigations, bolsters the firm’s strengths in these areas. Alexis’s deep ties in the public and private sectors in San Francisco, Washington, and New York will allow her to offer a truly national practice to serve Farella’s clients. We are excited to welcome Alexis to the team.”

With more than 15 years of litigation and prosecution experience, Loeb joins the firm after serving in the DOJ’s Criminal and Antitrust Divisions in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco and in the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern District of California and in the District of Columbia, where she worked on some of the DOJ’s most high-profile matters at the trial, appellate, and Supreme Court levels.

In 2023, Loeb became a Deputy Chief of the Capitol Siege Section, overseeing January 6th-related investigations and prosecutions. This unit drew experienced prosecutors from across the country and handled the largest investigation and set of prosecutions in DOJ history. In addition to her supervisory role, Loeb focused on complex conspiracy investigations and personally prosecuted numerous cases through conviction and sentencing. Earlier in her DOJ career, she convicted numerous members of a Northern California bid-rigging scheme following three jury trials, argued multiple appeals before the Ninth Circuit, and launched the DOJ’s investigation into the misappropriation of 1MDB, Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, among other antitrust, fraud, international money laundering, Bank Secrecy Act, and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act matters.

“My experience at the DOJ, combined with my background in private practice, aligns perfectly with Farella’s strengths in white-collar defense and investigations, antitrust, and civil litigation. I have a passion for trial work and am excited to join a firm known for its deep trial experience and talent,” said Loeb. “I look forward to leveraging my experience leading investigations and trials in San Francisco and Washington, D.C., where I worked on both foreign and domestic matters, to offer solutions for clients involved in disputes on both coasts and internationally.”

Loeb earned her legal and undergraduate degrees from Harvard University. Before joining DOJ in 2013, she was an associate at Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP, focusing on antitrust and intellectual property matters. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Farella

Farella Braun + Martel is a leading Northern California law firm representing corporate and private clients in sophisticated business and real estate transactions and complex commercial, civil, and criminal litigation. Clients seek our imaginative legal solutions and the dynamism and intellectual creativity of our lawyers. We are headquartered in San Francisco and maintain an office in the Napa Valley focused on the wine industry.

Contact:

Cheryl Loof

Farella Braun + Martel LLP

415.954.4433 / cloof@fbm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.