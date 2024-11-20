GradGuard Named One of the Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2024

Leading embedded insurance provider to colleges and universities is recognized for the third year in a row.

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GradGuard, the number one provider of innovative student protection programs for college students, is pleased to announce its inclusion in The Financial Technology Report’s list of the Top 100 Financial Tech Companies.

“GradGuard’s recognition for the third year in a row demonstrates the enduring value our technology platform is creating for the schools who rely on us to protect the more than 18 million students and families who invest $400 billion a year in a college education”, said John Fees, co-founder & CEO.

Since its inception, GradGuard’s mission has focused on helping families protect their college investment by reducing financial losses for students and families when unexpected but serious events occur.

GradGuard’s pioneering tuition and renters insurance programs address the modern risks of college life including findings from the National Student Clearinghouse, which reported 113,000 students took a leave of absence from higher education in 2021 and around 2,000 fires reported on average annually on college campuses by Clery Act Reports.

Fees continued, “We are most proud of the trust and confidence of more than 620 school partners who rely on GradGuard to provide valuable protection programs to students so that they can affordably protect themselves from the risks of college life."

GradGuard has received this recognition each year since 2022. The full report can be found here.

About GradGuard

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 provider of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard's pioneering protections have served more than 1.7 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

GradGuard's national technology platform embeds its innovative insurance protections within the enrollment processes of more than 600 institutions in the United States, helping schools increase college completion and reduce the cost of college by covering preventable financial losses.

