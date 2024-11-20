Application Deadline for NMSDC's Acres: Cultivating Equity in Black Agriculture Program Extended to Dec. 2

New sponsors will expand the impact of this year's program by providing participants increased business development opportunities.

New York, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is excited to announce that the application deadline for the 2025 Acres: Cultivating Equity in Black Agriculture program has been extended to Dec. 2! After two successful cohorts, Acres has solidified its foundation and is poised to reach new heights as we announce the launch of cohort three. This year, we also welcome new program sponsors: The Compass Food Foundation, Suntory Global Spirits, Bayer, and Papa Johns.

NMSDC’s Acres: Cultivating Equity in Black Agriculture program was established in 2022 to address a significant disparity in the U.S. agricultural industry. Today, only 1.4% of farmers identify as Black or mixed race, compared to about 14% a century ago. Furthermore, these farmers represent less than 0.5% of total U.S. farm sales.

A collaborative effort between NMSDC, Cargill, UNFI, educational partner Southern University Ag Center, and other sponsors, the program aims to rectify this imbalance and elevate Black MBEs in the agriculture industry by providing a pathway for Black farmers to achieve parity. This is accomplished by helping them obtain NMSDC certification, enhancing their business acumen, and growing their capacity to land large national contracts with NMSDC’s corporate members.

To be eligible for the program, applicants and their businesses must meet the following criteria:

Must be a farmer with an agriculture-for-profit enterprise and physically located in the U. S. or its trust territories with revenue of at least $25,000 per year.

Must be a minority-owned business that is at least 51% Black-owned, managed, and controlled. Participants must meet the African American/Black definition as set by NMSDC.

Must be managed and operated by the Black ownership member(s).

Must have two years of farming experience.

Must be registered with the Secretary of State in the state where business is conducted.

Must have a business bank account.

Must have proof of U.S. citizenship.

Must agree to become NMSDC-certified.

We encourage you to apply now and to share this opportunity with others in your network! All applications must be submitted by Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

To apply and learn more about the Acres program, visit https://nmsdc.org/programs/acres-cultivating-equity-in-black-agriculture/.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and its impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Its work is about correcting unequal access to wealth-building opportunities.

