D&H Distributing Recognized as CDW 2024 Large Distributor Partner of the Year

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, announces it was named 2024 CDW Large Distributor Partner of the Year. CDW’s Partner of the Year Awards were presented on November 14 during the 2024 CDW Partner Summit in Las Vegas, honoring CDW partners that represent the power of modern, customer-first partnerships and provided exemplary products, programs, solutions and services to support CDW and its customers throughout the year.

“We’re grateful for the collaborative, customer-first mindset exhibited by all of our 2024 Partner of the Year Award winners,” said Mark Chong, senior vice president of product and partner management for CDW. “It’s truly rewarding to celebrate exceptional partners like D&H for their significant contributions over the past year. Working together to deliver outstanding outcomes, we remain ideally positioned to guide our mutual customers through the complexities of today’s rapidly evolving IT landscape.”

Partner of the Year award winners were identified based on input and recommendations from CDW’s Sales, Product and Partner Management, Marketing, and Integrated Technology Solutions teams. Criteria included sales growth, collaboration, profitability, market strategy alignment, and more.

CDW has been a valued partner of D&H for more than 20 years. The distributor supports them with a range of endpoint and enterprise solutions, services, and technologies.

“We’re honored to receive this award. D&H continues to drive our strategy focusing on service, performance, diversification, and innovation,” said Marty Bauerlein, chief commercial and consumer officer at D&H Distributing. “The award is evidence of the value we’ve assigned to our relationship and the success of our go-to-market execution in this transforming industry.”

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. With more than 106 years of history, its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the US and Mississauga, Ontario, in Canada, with additional warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and X feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh .

