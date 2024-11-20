Oatey Co. Launches First-Ever Stain-Free Plumber’s Putty Compatible with ABS Pipe

Oatey® Stain-Free Plumber’s Putty is the only putty in the marketplace compatible with ABS, PVC and other plastics, and non-staining on porous stone surfaces.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, is pleased to introduce its reformulated Oatey® Stain-Free Plumber’s Putty, now compatible with ABS plastic pipe – making it the only plumber’s putty available that provides a solution for ABS connections without compromising on appearance.

With Oatey's Stain-Free Plumber’s Putty, plumbers, contractors and homeowners alike can now rely on one putty for all applications, which simplifies inventory, reduces costs and ensures they have the right product on hand for any job.

Plumber's putty creates a waterproof seal between rigid surfaces, effectively preventing leaks and maintaining fixture integrity. With its unique formulation, Oatey Stain-Free Plumber’s Putty stays flexible and is easy to mold and work with, offering exceptional performance in every application. In addition, its non-staining formula guarantees that it will not discolor most porous surfaces, including granite, marble, quartz, sandstone and Corian, preserving the aesthetic quality of the work. The putty cleans up easily and requires no cure time, saving valuable time on the jobsite. Oatey’s improved Stain-Free Plumber’s Putty formula also remains pliable throughout its shelf life, providing workability long after it is first opened.

For more information, visit oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

