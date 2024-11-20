Suzy Named Among The Software Report's Top 100 Software Companies of 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy , a leading market research and consumer insights platform, today announced its recognition in The Software Report's prestigious 2024 Top 100 Software Companies list. This accolade is a testament to Suzy's commitment to driving innovation and empowering organizations with real-time consumer insights to make informed, data-driven decisions.

The Software Report’s Top 100 list highlights companies that are revolutionizing the software industry through their innovative solutions, strong customer satisfaction, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Evaluating a blend of customer feedback, corporate reputation, product functionality, and innovation, the report celebrates industry leaders that are setting benchmarks for success.

“Being named one of The Software Report's Top 100 Software Companies is a significant milestone for Suzy,” said Matt Britton, Founder and CEO of Suzy. “This recognition affirms our mission to make consumer insights more accessible, actionable, and impactful for our clients, helping them solve complex challenges and stay ahead of the competition.”

Suzy's platform integrates both quantitative and qualitative research methodologies into a seamless experience, allowing users to test, iterate, and optimize their strategies with agility. Powered by Suzy’s proprietary, on-demand audience of verified respondents, the platform ensures high-quality data collection for precise and actionable insights. From monadic testing to heatmapping and TURF analysis, Suzy's AI-powered tools enable clients to glean actionable insights in a fraction of the time traditionally required. Whether it's for product innovation, brand health tracking, or campaign optimization, Suzy empowers its clients with data they can trust.

Suzy was ranked #61 in the current report and previously named #15 by The Software Report in the Top 25 Collaboration and Communications Companies in 2024.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 list in 2024, GRIT’s Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research and a Top 25 Innovator in 2024 by the Insights Association. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com .

