Service CU Impact Foundation Raises $500,000 for Veterans and First Responders

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Service CU Impact Foundation, the 501(c)3 non-profit charity arm of Service Credit Union, reached a milestone in its five-year history, raising $500,000 from its annual Golf Charity Classic.

The funds raised from the tournament, hosted in partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation at the Wentworth by the Sea Country Club on August 27, 2024, will go toward nonprofits that support veterans, military service members and first responders.

Local beneficiaries of this year’s Golf Charity Classic include Hero Pups, Ironstone Farm, Liberty House, Homeland Heroes Foundation, Veteran Northeast Outreach Center, Camp Resilience, Honor Flight New England, Housing Support Inc., Vouchers for Veterans, New England PGA Foundation, Responders Together NH and Operation Care for Troops, in addition to the Robert Irvine Foundation.

During the event, the Impact Foundation donated an IBOT® personal mobility device to Michael Matracia, a longtime Providence, RI police officer who has been living with multiple sclerosis for over 20 years. The iBOT® is a revolutionary product for people with disabilities, allowing them to climb steps and curbs, traverse a variety of terrain, and raise their height to interact with others at eye level. This is the Impact Foundation’s fourth year in a row donating an iBOT.®

“Michael’s resilience, warmth and strength made him the perfect candidate for the iBOT®,” said Service CU Impact Foundation Director Sarah Kuhl. “Despite the many obstacles he has had to overcome, he has never given up hope, and continues to be as dedicated as ever to serving his community.”

In this interview, watch Matracia’s emotional reaction to learning that he was selected to receive an iBOT®.

“We are so grateful to all the sponsors, donors, golfers and volunteers who make this event possible,” added Kuhl. “It is truly incredible to see their generosity and the impact that it has made on our veteran and first responder nonprofit partners, who do the great work of serving those who have sacrificed for our country and communities.”

About Service CU Impact Foundation

The Service CU Impact Foundation promotes community development by funding initiatives that deliver solutions and solve problems facing our membership and communities in which we serve. The foundation funds initiatives beyond what Service Credit Union supports, broadening the community reach and having a larger impact. We conduct charitable activities and partner with service providers who align with our philanthropic areas of focus: education, human services, and emergency care for veterans and the military. To learn more about the Service Credit Union Impact Foundation, visit www.servicecuimpactfoundation.org.





