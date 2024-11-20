Introducing the Koddi Academy: Koddi Launches New Program to Help Marketers Navigate and Compete Strategically in Commerce Media

The comprehensive certification program fills critical knowledge gaps in one of digital advertising’s fastest-growing sectors

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises, announced the launch of the Koddi Academy, a new initiative designed to advance knowledge in one of the fastest-growing segments of digital advertising, commerce media. The comprehensive certification program, designed to fill critical knowledge gaps in the rapidly growing industry, is now available complimentary to all advertising and commerce media professionals.

“Commerce media is emerging as one of the top channels in advertising, presenting a massive opportunity for businesses across different verticals,” said Nicholas Ward, President of Koddi. “Commerce media expands beyond retail to new industries and channels, meaning it's time for a new playbook. The Koddi Academy helps professionals understand not just the 'what' but the critical 'how' - how to optimize yield, how to build effective omnichannel strategies, how to maximize profitability, and more. Our curriculum evolves with the industry, preparing professionals for what's next, not just what's now.”

Koddi Academy offers a structured curriculum covering essential commerce media skills, including omnichannel strategy, yield optimization and supply-side dynamics. Through interactive modules and practical case studies, participants gain the required knowledge to stay competitive and take advantage of this rapidly growing channel.

“The response from our first wave of learners has been extraordinary. Our first course has achieved an exceptional 70 NPS score because we're addressing what the market desperately needs - practical, comprehensive education that demystifies everything from supply-side dynamics to yield optimization,” said Jace Niederhaus, Learning & Development Senior Manager at Koddi. “We're building the definitive knowledge base for the next generation of commerce media professionals. When learners consistently tell us they're immediately applying these insights to drive better results, we know we're delivering something transformative.”

Through the Commerce Media Certification, participants will:

Gain Competitive Intelligence: Acquire critical insights into the competitive landscape, enabling informed strategic decisions.

Acquire critical insights into the competitive landscape, enabling informed strategic decisions. Address Knowledge Gaps: Overcome the lack of comprehensive commerce media knowledge through structured and detailed learning paths.

Overcome the lack of comprehensive commerce media knowledge through structured and detailed learning paths. Engage with Interactive Modules: Participate in engaging and interactive training modules designed to enhance understanding and retention of complex concepts.

Participate in engaging and interactive training modules designed to enhance understanding and retention of complex concepts. Apply Practical Knowledge: Utilize practical, real-world case studies to apply learning in their respective roles.

Utilize practical, real-world case studies to apply learning in their respective roles. Implement Advanced Strategies: Learn advanced strategies in commerce media, including full-funnel omnichannel approaches and yield optimization techniques.

Learn advanced strategies in commerce media, including full-funnel omnichannel approaches and yield optimization techniques. Stay Updated on Industry Trends: Stay abreast of future industry trends and technological advancements in commerce media operations.

Koddi Academy is an initiative to advance commerce media’s future and collectively standardize its fundamentals. Koddi has an ambitious roadmap over the next year to launch new learning modules, and welcomes collaboration from industry stakeholders, encouraging buyers, technologists and strategists to contribute to shaping commerce media’s future.

The Koddi Academy is now available worldwide at https://academy.koddi.com .

About Koddi:

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Booking.com, Neighborly, Fanatics and Cars.com. With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit koddi.com .

Media Contact: SamsonPR Koddi@samsonpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.