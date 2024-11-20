Dialed In Launches Premium Rosin Gummies in Ohio

Ohio consumers can now enjoy one of the state’s first solventless rosin gummies, a pure, full-spectrum edible for a cleaner, elevated experience

ELYRIA, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ohio’s adult-use cannabis market gains momentum, Dialed In Gummies, a Sun Theory company, introduces its proprietary rosin gummies to cannabis consumers across the state. Known for its solventless, full-spectrum rosin, Dialed In is a connoisseur favorite, bringing one of the cleanest and most flavorful edible experiences to health-conscious customers.

Ohio native Max Vansluys, President of Dialed In Gummies, recognized a unique opportunity in his home state. “Ohioans are looking for quality in a market that currently offers limited options,” Vansluys said. “Our rosin gummies stand out because Dialed In’s solventless extraction process preserves a full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, providing a distinctive flavor and the entourage effect appreciated by both rosin enthusiasts and new consumers alike.”

As the brand enters the major metropolitan hubs, including Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, Dialed In is committed to providing education on rosin product benefits while continuing to use only the finest ingredients. The gummies are made in small batches and are gluten-free, fat-free, and low in sugar. Highlighting the range of experiences rosin can offer, Dialed In collaborates with Ohio's premier cultivators to deliver exclusive limited-edition batches to customers. Each batch captures the top cultivator flower from across the state, transforming them into delicious gummies that build anticipation and cultivate a loyal following.

Dialed In Gummies are now available in Ohio the following formulations:

Dialed In Sativa: Experience an uplifting, energizing lift with our Dialed In Sativa gummies. Crafted with full-spectrum rosin and precisely dosed at 10 mg per gummy, each pack contains 10 gummies in a rotating selection of 10 mouthwatering flavors. Enjoy award-winning taste and a consistently vibrant effect that is perfect for those seeking a spirited boost.

Dialed In Indica: Dialed In Indica gummies offer a soothing and relaxing experience with each 10 mg dose of full-spectrum rosin. Every pack includes 10 gummies in a rotating mix of flavors, keeping each batch fresh and exciting. With our commitment to a cleaner high and fewer additives, these gummies capture the natural essence of the plant for a pure, calming effect.

Dialed In Hybrid: For a balanced blend, try Dialed In Hybrid gummies. Each 10 mg dose of full-spectrum rosin is crafted in small batches to ensure premium quality and taste. With 10 gummies per pack, Dialed In Hybrid provides a reliable, enjoyable experience that meets our high standards for consistency and flavor.

Dialed In Sleep 1:1:1: Wind down effortlessly with Dialed In Sleep gummies, with 20 gummies per pack, each delivering 5 mg of full-spectrum THC rosin, along with 5 mg of CBD and 5 mg of CBN isolates. Formulated for rapid onset without added sleep aids, these gummies let you feel the effects within 5-15 minutes, making bedtime easier and sweeter.

“Our collaborations with Ohio’s top cultivators make each batch of Dialed In Gummies truly one-of-a-kind,” Vansluys said. “By partnering with some of the state’s most respected local growers, we’re crafting edibles that reflect the distinctive quality of Ohio-grown strains.”

This launch comes at a high point for Ohio’s cannabis industry, with recent data showing cannabis sales reaching nearly $55 million in the state’s first month of recreational sales. The timing of Dialed In’s Ohio launch is particularly significant as infused edibles are emerging as a preferred choice among consumers seeking healthy discreet smoke-free cannabis experiences.

Ohioans can find Dialed In at a dispensary nearby using this link. Product images are available at this link.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Bree DeVita at bree@themaverickpr.com or 303-513-1244.

Dialed In Gummies

Dialed In Gummies, a Sun Theory company, is redefining the cannabis edibles industry with award-winning, high-quality gummies infused with solventless rosin, crafted from strain-specific collaborations with the finest cultivators. Known for its commitment to excellence, Dialed In utilizes solventless extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in each edible, ensuring an authentic and effective experience. With a focus on purity, flavor and consistency, Dialed In Gummies offers discerning consumers an elevated way to enjoy cannabis, setting a new standard in the market for quality and innovation in cannabis edibles. For more information, visit DialedInGummies.com. Continue the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af44dbbf-05bd-4d57-a056-33bd8b7fec66

Dialed In Gummies Ohio Dialed In Sativa, Dialed In Hybrid, Dialed In Indica, Dialed In Sleep 1:1:1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.