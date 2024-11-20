StoryCatch Partners Acquires EmpiraMed

Combined organization will unlock patterns in complex participant populations, driving physical and mental health improvement

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoryCatch Partners , a Public Benefit Corporation leveraging the power of individual stories to improve mental and physical wellbeing, today announced that it has acquired Maynard, Mass.-based EmpiraMed Inc. , a digital health technology leader in the field of virtual clinical studies for real-world evidence.

EmpiraMed performs post-market, prospective, virtual clinical studies to generate real-world evidence for life sciences, pioneering site-less virtual studies. Its software helps clients produce evidence for expanding market access, deploy patient-centered rare disease registries, and support faster regulatory approval of new indications and label extensions. Driven by a desire to optimize health and the human experience, StoryCatch Partners is growing a portfolio of scalable, interoperable companies that improve global mental wellbeing. This merger builds on StoryCatch Partners’ mission to bring clarity, empathy and evidence to better understand mental, emotional and physical health concerns.

“EmpiraMed was the first company to run site-less studies while leading the way in engaging patients to self-report data,” said Keith Parent, founder of EmpiraMed. “StoryCatch Partners’ vision to improve total health with evidence and understanding aligns with our commitment to gain real-world evidence simpler, faster and more cost effectively than traditional methods. Joining StoryCatch Partners will help us deliver the best value to our clients and team.”

StoryCatch Partners brings empathy when needed most and evidence to create change using the healing and informative power of story sharing to build peer connections, stakeholder engagement and real-world insights. It is dedicated to improving health and wellbeing by using high accuracy health data and information. The combined EmpiraMed and StoryCatch Partners offerings will better address and understand the physical and emotional health of complex participant populations.

“StoryCatch Partners combines technology, connection and information to improve access to quality help and offer insights, while recognizing the interconnection of emotional and physical health,” said Samantha Burman Trotman, co-founder and CEO of StoryCatch Partners. “EmpiraMed’s strength in generating real-world evidence and measuring health outcomes will be instrumental in our ability to better understand, research, and address the emotional health concerns of those that struggle and the people supporting them.”

The EmpiraMed team and current solutions will remain in place with the combined offerings delivering additional value. Industry veteran and StoryCatch Partners Partner James Cavan will lead EmpiraMed during the transition and StoryCatch Partners CEO Samantha Trotman Burman retains the role of CEO for the combined entity. She brings a strong leadership background as the founder of Isleworth Group, as a former deal professional at Bain Capital, and partner at Parthenon Capital.

About EmpiraMed

EmpiraMed is a digital health technology company that performs as a digital CRO offering post-market, prospective, Virtual Clinical Studies to generate Real World Evidence for the life science industry. The company sits at the intersection of DCT (Decentralized Clinical Trials) and RWE. Formed in 2011, EmpiraMed pioneered the methods and delivery of 100% site-less virtual studies. Please visit EmpiraMed.com for more information.

About StoryCatch Partners

StoryCatch Partners lives by its charter as a public benefit corporation. We invest in technology and services that offer empathy and evidence to improve mental and physical wellbeing. With the healing and informative power of story sharing, we provide peer connection, engagement and real-world insights. Our resources support people managing their wellbeing as well as those that care about them. StoryCatch believes in optimizing health and the human experience, partnering with other organizations that share its vision for community, best practices and social good. For more information, please visit LinkedIn and storycatch-partners.com .

Media Contact:

Heather Caouette

RAE Communications

+1 508-579-3894

heatherc@rae-communications.com

